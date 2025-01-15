These 3 Altcoins Could Lead This Bullrun With Massive Demand: SUI Blockchain, Ripple, and This Viral DeFi Token

On Monday, Bitcoin saw a huge recovery after dropping below the $90,000 support level. Experts believe that the market is nearing the end of its correction and that this is an ideal time to add altcoins that can lead to the upcoming bull run.

The previous bull run leader, Ripple (XRP), has shown tremendous resilience to market volatility, trading just 10% below the 52-week high. Even in the last seven days, the XRP price has risen 3.52%, while other altcoins have traded in the red. Similarly, SUI Blockchain has shown greater relative strength, trading above the 50-day moving average.

However, the major capital has already been shifted from large-cap to low-cap altcoins like DTX Exchange (DTX). DTX is a promising contender that could outperform recent market leaders and pave the way for a new bull run.

Cup and Handle Pattern Breakout in XRP Price

With a nearly 500% price swing in November, Ripple has climbed to third position. However, it has traded below the $2.50 key level for the last three weeks. On Saturday, the XRP price broke out of the bullish pattern with a 35% increase in volume. The depth of the pattern is around 16%, which could be the target if the XRP price initiates the rally.

Source: CoinMarketCap

A strong move above the $2.70 resistance might send the XRP price toward $3. Another decline could start if it fails to clear the $2.60 resistance zone. On the downside, Ripple’s local support is $2.30 and $2. The XRP price’s further momentum will depend on developments, especially around the Ripple SEC regulatory challenges and the impending introduction of Ripple XRP ETFs.

SUI Blockchain Stands Out Among Peers

Sui blockchain has defied broader market trends by consolidating in the upper range in the past few weeks. It has increased by 5% in the past month, trading at $4.57. This comes during a sluggish month for the crypto market. This week, SUI Blockchain showed some weakness, slipping below the $5 support. If the market doesn’t recover, it could potentially push SUI down to the next horizontal support at $4.40.

Investor confidence and active social media buzz have boosted interest in SUI Blockchain. The platform’s collaborations have grown its ecosystem significantly, with Bitcoin staking drawing over $300 million in bridged assets every month. Its sponsored transaction model, which covers gas fees for users, makes it easier for newcomers to join, encouraging wider adoption. These innovations help SUI Blockchain stand out in a competitive blockchain market by solving key challenges in usability and security.

Crypto Pundits Weighs on DTX Exchange (DTX) For the Bull Cycle

DTX Exchange (DTX) is a futuristic trading platform looking to capitalize on the tokenization of traditional assets on its crypto-native platform. It combines the best of centralized and decentralized exchanges, creating the first-ever hybrid exchange. DTX Exchange offers a wide range of assets, including over 120,000 cryptos, stocks, currency pairs, and ETFs, allowing investors to diversify and minimize risk.

DTX Exchange’s leverage offering is a game-changer. With 1,000x leverage, traders can increase their exposure and efficiently capitalize on bull markets. However, leverage is a double-edged sword, so it is recommended that traders have enough experience before using it.

Moreover, the recently launched Phoenix Wallet is another excellent addition to the DTX Ecosystem. This non-custodial wallet, designed explicitly for a multi-asset custody solution, gives users complete access without third-party intervention. Additionally, DTX Exchange has been rigorously security audited by SolidProof, which has increased its credibility and transparency.

DTX Exchange has performed remarkably in the presale phase, completing presale Stage 6 and now in the 7th stage, raising over $11.76 million in investments. This public presale presents an opportunity to purchase DTX tokens at a discounted price of just $0.14. Analysts predict the token’s price will rise to $2 by the end of Q2 2025.

Find out more information about DTX Exchange (DTX) by visiting the links below: