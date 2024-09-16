These 3 Altcoins Are Seeing Heavy Whale Accumulation: Litecoin, ICP and Rollblock

When the whales buy, so should you. Whales have the technology to do market analysis not available to mere mortals, and they would never buy (or sell) without knowing exactly what they are doing. So when the top altcoins see whale activity, retail investors need to follow suit. The Litecoin price strengthened on the back of whale activity. Internet Computer (ICP) went up 25% in a week thanks to the whales, but it’s the new igaming dApp Rollblock that benefitted the most among the top altcoins.

Litecoin (LTC): Litecoin price down but not out

Which coin was ranked #2 a decade ago? If you said Litecoin, you are absolutely correct. As little as five years ago, it was ranked at #5 and was one of the top altcoins around as the Litecoin price kept pace with general market sentiment. But then 2021’s crypto frenzy happened, and Litecoin tumbled, and now it is out of the top 20.

The Litecoin price is now a mere 15% of its ATH, and the Litecoin price has only breached $100 once since 2022. But in the last week, there’s been some accumulation happening with Litecoin. The Litecoin price hiked faster than Solana, Ethereum, and XRP in the last week, indicating that something is going on to spur positive action on the Litecoin price.

Internet Computer (ICP): An idea waiting for its time

ICP is one of the more interesting top altcoins around. It’s an absolutely revolutionary idea, and ICP is the way of the future – but it’s not the way of the now. ICP tumbled spectacularly on launch, dropping from almost $500 to below $10. This is a lack of foresight. ICP will change the way computing works, and the ICP price is fantastically low, an ideal price point for a project that will go big in the future. Whales have climbed in the last week, and the 25% price hike in 7 days is putting ICP among the top altcoins again.

Rollblock (RBLK): A presale to beat the markets

The new entrant, Rollblock, is not yet available on the market, but it is currently in presale, making it an ideal buy for crypto whales. Presales are not subject to market forces, and price increases are guaranteed, making it an ideal investment coin.

Rollblock is bringing the $500 billion igaming market to retail investors through its ongoing crypto presale. Rollblock has developed a cutting-edge Ethereum-based igaming dApp with no KYC requirements and a choice of over 150 games to choose from, all on a play-to-earn platform. The Ethereum backbone ensures that every flip of a card or roll of the dice is publicly auditable, giving peace of mind that no games are rigged or hacked. This solves many problems plaguing the online igaming sector, and Rollblock has already gained a significant slice of the market share.

The best bit is that Rollblock has a revenue-sharing model, paying out a weekly share of the income generated on the dApp to all its token holders. This makes Rollblock one of the top altcoins to invest in right now.

Litecoin and Internet Computer are available on most good crypto exchanges, but Rollblock is only available directly from its website at $0.026.

