These 2 Billionaire Crypto Plays Stand Out As Buys, This New Altcoin Also Sees An Increase In Trading Volume

When it comes to investing in crypto, ‘following the money’ is never a bad idea. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron (TRX) in particular, boast the support of two of the most powerful figures in the tech world, respectively Elon Musk and Justin Sun.

This is why savvy traders are constantly sifting through social media to find even the smallest nugget of information that could make the difference between modest gains and massive price multipliers.

Meanwhile, community-backed meme coin Cutoshi is steadily gaining traction; it could soon replicate Dogecoin and Tron’s massive rallies in 2025.

Dogecoin Teases Breakout, $1 Incoming?

When Donald Trump was pronounced the 47th president of the USA, the entire crypto market went ballistic as green candles flooded the charts. Dogecoin in particular emerged as one of the top performers, also thanks to Elon Musk’s key role in securing the presidency for Trump. For those unaware, Elon Musk has been one of the most vocal Dogecoin endorsers and his tweets alone pushed the DOGE price to new heights during the 2021 bull run.

Moreover, Elon Musk is set to lead the new Department Of Government Efficiency, conveniently codenamed D.O.G.E. Once this comes to pass, Dogecoin is expected to enter a new golden age.

At press time, Dogecoin sells for $0.40 and it has been ranging around this mark over the past week, with small deviations in either direction. Analyst and trader Scofield has shared a chart reading on X showing that Dogecoin is moving in a triangle formation and that a breakout to the upside appears imminent. The next major target for Dogecoin could be $0.50 and once reached, consolidation around this mark would pave the way for a run toward the prophesied $1 milestone.

Tron Explodes With Double-Digit Daily Surge

Over the last day, Tron (TRX) has been on a rollercoaster, as it rallied by nearly 100% and reached a new all-time high of $0.43 and then retracted back to $0.33, all in less than 24 hours. Right now, Tron is consolidating around the $0.33 mark after selling pressure intensified and investors booked profits and on the daily time frame, TRX is still up by 20.6%.

It’s impossible to talk about Tron without talking about Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, who became one of the most recognizable faces in the crypto industry. Sun’s charisma played a significant role in Tron’s success, which also made him a billionaire along the way.

In 2024 Tron became one of the largest stablecoin ecosystems in crypto space. In October, Tron was controlling roughly 35% of the stablecoin market, which led to record-breaking revenue numbers, with over $566 million recorded in Q3. Recently, Justin Sun made news once again, as it appears that Tron is looking to integrate Ripple’s highly anticipated stablecoin RLUSD.

Cutoshi Is Making Waves With Revolutionary MemeFi Ecosystem

Cutoshi wants to flip the narrative around meme coins being nothing but hype-driven pump-and-dump grounds for whales. The project boasts a cutting-edge DeFi ecosystem and backs it with pristine meme energy. The base of operations is nicknamed CUTO DEX. This is an innovative decentralized exchange that allows for seamless swaps across a multitude of isolated blockchains at lightning speed and just 0.25% in fees.

Through the Cutoshi Farming initiative, Cutoshi incentivizes investors to complete various tasks and quests aimed at raising awareness around the project on social media. For their efforts, they will receive CUTO points. These points can then be redeemed for additional $CUTO tokens after the presale concludes.

With $CUTO priced at just $0.031, the fourth stage of the presale is selling out fast as demand is through the roof. When taking into account all that this project has to offer, Cutoshi could become one of the best plays of the cycle and vastly outperform Dogecoin and Tron’s gains in 2025.

For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

https://cutoshi.com/

Join and become a community member:

https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

https://t.me/cutoshi