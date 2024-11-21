Theres A Bright Future for India Mitchell-Jarvis & Nuskin.

In this interview with TechBullion, India Mitchell-Jarvis, a trailblazing leader in Nu Skin’s global community, shares her journey from discovering the brand’s innovaKve soluKons to becoming a prominent advocate for its groundbreaking beauty and wellness products. Nu Skin, a pioneer in integraKng cuMng-edge technology with skincare, has transformed the industry with innovaKons like the LumiSpa, Galvanic Spa, and AI-driven tools such as the Nu Skin Vera app. With a strong focus on sustainability and personalised beauty soluKons, Nu Skin conKnues to empower individuals worldwide. India Mitchell-Jarvis offers an inside look at how the brand is shaping the future of beauty and why she is so passionate about its mission.

Shaping the Future of Beauty Tech: An Interview with India Mitchell-Jarvis on Nu Skin’s InnovaBons, Products, and Vision for 2024

Interviewer: India, thank you for joining us today. You’ve built a remarkable journey with Nu Skin.

Let’s start by talking about what sets Nu Skin apart in the beauty and wellness industry. What is it

about the brand that resonates so deeply with you?

India: Thank you for having me! What I love about Nu Skin is how it combines cuMng-edge

technology with high-quality skincare and wellness soluKons. The company isn’t just about selling

products; it’s about creaKng personalised, science-backed experiences for everyone. Nu Skin’s

commitment to innovaKon and sustainability really stands out, and I feel proud to represent a brand

that’s transforming how we approach self-care.

Interviewer: Nu Skin offers a wide range of products. Which one is your personal favourite, and why?

India: Without a doubt, the LumiSpa. It’s such a game-changer! It’s not just a cleanser; it’s a twominute treatment that leaves your skin feeling smooth, rejuvenated, and glowing. It’s so easy to use,

and I love how it improves skin texture and tone over Kme. I honestly can’t imagine my skincare

rouKne without it—it’s like a mini spa treatment at home!

Interviewer: Nu Skin conKnues to innovate each year. What’s the best new product of 2024 in your

opinion?

India: That has to be the Galvanic Spa. It’s a handheld device that uses microcurrent technology to

boost the absorpKon of key ingredients in Nu Skin’s serums and treatments. It’s perfect for tackling

fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness, and you can see noKceable results even a^er just one use. I love

how professional-grade treatments like this are now accessible at home—it’s a testament to how Nu

Skin is leading the way in beauty tech.

Interviewer: Beauty tech and AI are transforming the industry. How do you see Nu Skin embracing

these trends?

India: Nu Skin is definitely ahead of the curve. The Nu Skin Vera app, for instance, offers personalised

skincare recommendaKons by analysing your skin type and needs. It takes the guesswork out of

finding the right products, making skincare more intuiKve and effecKve. Nu Skin is also invesKng in

AI-driven tools to enhance the customer experience, which is so exciKng. It’s about empowering

people with technology that makes them feel confident and cared for.

Interviewer: Sustainability is a big topic in the beauty industry. How does Nu Skin address this?

India: Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nu Skin does. From eco-friendly packaging to ethical

sourcing of ingredients, the company is commi`ed to reducing its environmental impact. For

example, the LumiSpa iO is designed to be rechargeable and durable, which reduces waste over Kme.

Nu Skin is also focused on creaKng refillable opKons for some of its most popular products. It’s

inspiring to see a brand prioriKsing the planet while delivering such incredible quality.

Interviewer: You’ve built a strong connecKon with Nu Skin customers and your team. What advice

would you give to someone just starKng out with Nu Skin products?

India: My biggest piece of advice is to start simple. Choose one or two hero products, like the

LumiSpa or the Galvanic Spa, and build your rouKne from there. Nu Skin has something for everyone,

but it’s important to listen to your skin and tailor your choices to what works best for you. And don’t

be afraid to ask for advice! The community around Nu Skin is so supporKve and knowledgeable—

we’re all here to help each other achieve our goals.

Interviewer: Lastly, what’s next for you and Nu Skin?

India: For me, it’s all about conKnuing to share these amazing products and helping others see the

benefits. I’m also really excited to see how Nu Skin evolves its product line and expands its

sustainability efforts. There’s always something new on the horizon, and I can’t wait to be part of

that journey. It’s an exciKng Kme to be in this space!

Interviewer: Thank you, India, for sharing your insights. It’s clear that your passion for Nu Skin and its

vision is truly inspiring!

India: Thank you—it’s been a pleasure!