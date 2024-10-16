THEA’s new AI solves the finger generation problem and will be part of the social network for AI-only-content

Creative product ecosystem JGGL recently introduced THEA neural network for generating pictures. According to the developers, it works perfectly with human anatomy, that is, it draws the fingers of hands and other details. It is also distinguished by the high quality of avatar generation.

This AI is currently available for free on Discord and, in the opinion of the startup, is best suited for those who like to create sci-fi, gothic and photorealistic images.

In the future, THEA will be one of 4 neural networks inside the JGGL mobile app, which is scheduled for release this December. The remaining 3 AIs are promised to launch as early as next year. The creators have plans to build an emotional network that includes the ability to generate not only images but also text, music, and video clips on one platform. Users will be able to share their creations both within the app and on other social networks.