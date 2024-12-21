The Ventures Award: The World’s Premier Stage for Startup Excellence

(USA, Palo Alto) The Ventures Award (www.the-ventures.com), a startup accolade born in the heart of Silicon Valley, has rapidly become a beacon for innovation and entrepreneurial excellence. Guided by the original spirit of venture capital — emphasizing trust, agility, and swift decision-making akin to the legendary “deals on a napkin” — The Ventures connects startups and investors on a global stage. With events held across 19 countries and 30 major cities, the award embodies the ethos of the venture capital industry’s storied beginnings.

Recent Milestones

The Ventures Award has successfully hosted events in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Buenos Aires, attracting hundreds of startups eager to showcase their groundbreaking ideas. These events also drew prominent investors from renowned firms such as Plug and Play, Techstars, Atem Capital, and SF Growth Capital, alongside angel investors and industry experts. The next big event will take place in Chicago on February 7, allowing even more influential investors to connect with promising startups.

“Participating as a judge in The Ventures Award allowed me to witness firsthand the energy and ambition of startups shaping our future and evaluate their commercialization potential,” said Olga Korosteleva, jury member, award-winning innovation management analyst and author of the renowned Integrative Framework for Evaluating the Commercialization of STEM Innovations.

The Winning Startups

The Ventures Award attracts startups from healthtech, work productivity, cleantech, edtech, fintech, and cybersecurity. A closer look at the participants reveals:

53% are at the seed stage

28% at the pre-seed stage

19% at Round A

The best startups showcased revenues of up to $900,000 per month, exemplifying their innovation and scalability.

Dmitrii Timoshenko, jury member and applied scientist at Amazon Web Services, remarked, “The caliber of startups at The Ventures Award consistently amazes me. These entrepreneurs are not only solving critical problems but also scaling with impressive speed.”

Finalists include groundbreaking companies like:

PlasticFri : A GreenTech company revolutionizing sustainability by turning plant waste into eco-friendly plastics;

: A GreenTech company revolutionizing sustainability by turning plant waste into eco-friendly plastics; PGxAI : An AI-driven pharmacogenetics platform redefining precision medicine through proprietary algorithms and real-world data;

: An AI-driven pharmacogenetics platform redefining precision medicine through proprietary algorithms and real-world data; WearOpal: A pioneer in personal safety wearables, WearOpal’s smart ring discreetly connects users to emergency services, ensuring safety is always within reach.

A Global Venture Movement

The Ventures Award is not just about competition—it is a movement designed to foster trust, collaboration, and investment in the startup ecosystem. In 2025, the award will expand to even more global hubs, including Singapore, London andBerlin, further cementing its reputation..

Kseniia Levchenko, a multiple award-winning marketing and advertising expert and jury member, noted, “What makes The Ventures Award unique is its ability to combine global reach with meaningful connections. Startups here are not just competing — they’re collaborating.”

Serge Gusev, jury member and CEO of Approveit, added, “It’s inspiring to see the diversity of ideas and innovation. This award truly bridges gaps between industries and geographies.”

With a mission to elevate innovation and create meaningful connections, The Ventures Award continues to bridge the gap between promising startups and the resources they need to scale. Entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders are encouraged to join this transformative journey and be part of a community that celebrates ingenuity and impact.

