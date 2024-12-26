The Use of Technology in Real Estate: Revolutionizing Living Conditions in NYC

In a city like New York, where life moves at lightning speed, the importance of safe, efficient, and tech-savvy living conditions cannot be overstated. Justin VanAuken, a property manager and real estate consultant, has made it his mission to transform living standards for residents in non-doorman buildings through innovative technology and meticulous management.

Building a Legacy of Safety and Efficiency

Based in the heart of New York City, Justin’s journey in the real estate world began with a clear purpose: to address long-standing challenges like package thefts and building safety in smaller, often-overlooked properties. Working across diverse buildings—ranging from three-family homes to 80-unit luxury properties—he recognized that many New Yorkers were priced out of premium doorman apartments. Justin believes that all residents, regardless of the building’s size, deserve access to secure and well-maintained living spaces.

His dedication led to the integration of Carson Living, a cutting-edge virtual doorman and intercom system, into his property management strategy. Carson Living enables tenants to manage building access, receive packages securely, and ensure safety—all directly from their smartphones. By collaborating with Dan Healy, a Carson Living team member, Justin was able to adapt the technology to work seamlessly with existing intercom systems, offering a game-changing solution for smaller buildings.

Innovating Through Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges, particularly in the real estate sector. As vacancy rates soared, renters sought more value for their money. Smaller buildings became an attractive option for many, but only when they provided essential amenities and enhanced security. Justin’s response to the crisis was both proactive and strategic: ensuring that his properties were properly serviced and equipped with advanced technology like Carson Living to meet these demands.

This approach not only filled vacant units but also solidified his reputation as a forward-thinking property manager who values the safety and satisfaction of every tenant.

A Vision Beyond NYC

Justin’s vision extends far beyond the city. Through his work with VanAuken Property Group, he aims to improve living conditions internationally, ensuring that people worldwide can enjoy safe and efficient homes. His philosophy is grounded in the belief that “it’s the small details that can prevent a large problem,” a mantra that guides his meticulous approach to property management.

By leveraging technology and maintaining a keen eye for detail, Justin continues to set himself apart from peers in the industry. His business model prioritizes equality, emphasizing that all New Yorkers deserve the same high standards of living, regardless of their building type or location.

Inspiring the Future of Real Estate

Looking ahead, Justin hopes to inspire others in the real estate space by demonstrating the power of technology to elevate everyday living conditions. His work with Carson Living exemplifies how innovation can transform challenges into opportunities, creating safer and more convenient homes for everyone.

For Justin, the future of real estate lies in bridging the gap between luxury and affordability, ensuring that even the most modest buildings are equipped with the tools and services that modern tenants need. With a focus on safety, convenience, and equality, he is paving the way for a new era in property management.

Follow Justin VanAuken on Instagram: @justinn_vee