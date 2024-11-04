The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Your First Designer Bag

It’s an achievement, buying a first designer handbag: it is more than mere extravagance; it is a purchase made in order to own a piece that has its own character which also helps to make a fashion statement.

Regardless of whether you like a certain iconic brand or a particular design, there are things to consider when buying a bag from a newly established designer. Lucky for you, here are some tips to ensure you choose a bag that you will enjoy using for a very long time.

Establish Your Style and Purpose

A woman’s first designer handbag should match her personality, hobbies, and how she leads her everyday life. Are you searching for a fancy bag to carry on special occasions, or something more practical for daily use?

It’s advisable to consider practicality as a crucial purchase aspect for a first timer, so orient yourself to those shapes and colors which will go well with the majority of your outfits. For instance, colors that are not extreme such as black, beige or even navy blue tend to be quite nice and work with almost everything.

Make Investment Bags your Priority

Make Investment Bags your Priority

Models of clothes from the collections of well known designers such as Chanel or Louis Vuitton are not only beautiful but also very functional in that they can provide some reasonable investments for the first time bag shoppers. So-called affordable model – Chanel 2.55 – and Louis Vuitton Neverfull are both famous for their timelessness and investment value too.

Keep in Mind The Size and What the Bag is Used for

In the choice of the designer bag, size is an important factor to consider especially with the specific design of crossbody bags. In case you only want to carry the basics, a slim crossbody bag will suffice.

If carrying all the necessities is more like it, a medium to large size tote bag will be appropriate and features such as compartments and a zip closure make the bag more functional in everyday use.

Pick a Strong Material

The ideal way to go about it would be designing a handbag for a designer, getting a model constructed and actually being able to wear it for some time. Leather is the go-to material for most of the classic profiles but also for its sturdiness.

Nevertheless, there are some brands that have high-grade canvas or even faux leather that can be as tough. While choosing materials, consider their suitability for your lifestyle requirements, be it everyday wear or occasional use.

Buy from Reputable Retailers



Begin your luxury adventure with assurance. The process of buying your first designer handbag is not only enjoyable because it involves fashion but also because the right bag is more of an investment.

Begin your luxury adventure with assurance. The process of buying your first designer handbag is not only enjoyable because it involves fashion but also because the right bag is more of an investment.