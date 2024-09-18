The Top Most Sought-After Patek Philippe Watch in 2024

Finding a Patek Philippe for sale is super easy in 2024. There are countless listings online, especially in the pre-owned market, for anyone looking to snatch up a quality Patek Philippe timepiece for a good deal.

Although Patek Philippe is one of the most prestigious luxury watchmakers in the world, beloved by auctioneers, collectors, and casual buyers, the demand for these watches isn’t the same for all models and references. Some Patek watches are simply more popular and sought-after than others. So, which ones are the best sellers in 2024? This post explores the most in-demand Patek watches for sale in 2024 and what makes them unique.

Nautilus Ref. 5811/1G-001

The Nautilus ref 5711 is considered one of the most successful timepieces ever. This Patek Philippe watch was so successful that the brand had to pull the plug on it for its own good and the benefit of the brand. But Patek didn’t leave fans of the ref 5711 high and dry. Shortly after the watch was highly revered by the Nautilus 5711 and was discontinued, Patek introduced the Nautilus 5811/1G as its replacement.

The most remarkable quality of the ref 5811 was the shift from stainless steel to white gold material. This decision was important since one of the main reasons for discontinuing the ref 5711 was to prevent an unstable market bubble. By choosing White Gold for the 5811 instead of the stainless steel casing of its predecessor, Patek was taking an important step toward aligning the watch’s price with its true market value.

Despite its relationship with the ref 5711, the Nautilus 5811/1G is gradually carving up a unique niche for itself. Nautilus fans looking for a minimalist timepiece with a masculine feel prefer this timepiece due to its unique design. It also comes with several innovative features like the fold-over clasps for expanding the bracelet, the slightly bigger price, a pull-out piece lever system designed to boost its water resistance, and a lock cable system to easily correct the date and time. All of these attributes contribute to the burgeoning popularity of the Nautilus 5811.

Calatrava Ref. 6119R-001

Like the Ref, the Calatrava collection has always been one of Patek’s best-selling watches. 6119R-001 are part of the reasons why. Released in 2021, this timepiece quickly became a fan favorite due to its heavy traditional influence.

The Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 6119R-001 is a throwback to classic Patek timepieces. Many of the features of this watch were inspired by older watches, especially the famous 96 series. Some of these features include the bullet-style faceted indices and guilloched “Clous de Paris” bezel pattern.

While the timeless design of this timepiece is its biggest selling point, Patek didn’t miss the opportunity to mix some modern aesthetic elements into the design. This includes the rose gold case, hour markers, and dauphine-style hands. In addition to adding a touch of modernity, the prominent hour markers and watch hands promote the readability of the silvered watch face.

Aquanaut Ref. 5167A-001

The Aquanaut line of Patek watches are generally known for their ruggedness and water-proof quality—however, a few of them, like the Aquanaut Ref. 5167A-001 have also made a name for themselves as ultra-luxury timepieces. This, among other qualities, has made them quite popular among fans of the Aquanaut collection.

The timepiece is designed to be both practical and aesthetically pleasing. It features an attractive 18K rose gold case, matched by a chocolate dial with ornately applied numerals, making the timepiece instantly attractive. This is further matched by the chocolate brown composite strap. Rugged watches rarely look great, which makes the 5167R-001 a highly sought-after timepiece, especially for individuals who intend to spend lots of time outdoors.

Golden Ellipse Ref. 5738R-001

Patek released the Golden Ellipse Ref. 5738R-001 timepiece in 2018 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Golden Ellipse collection. This is a collection with so many fans thanks to its unique shape that boldly departs from the traditional watch shapes like round or even the familiar Octagonal shape of many Patek timepieces.

The simplicity of the Ref. 5738R-001 is one of its more remarkable attributes. This minimalist timepiece is characterized by quality craftsmanship despite being one of the simplest PP watches around.

The Golden Ellipse Ref. 5738R-001 has an ultra-thin case that ensures it fits nicely under a shirt cuff and can be matched with a wide range of outfits. It is one of the most in-demand Patek watches wanted for its minimalist design and impressive sophistication.

Twenty-4 Automatic Ref. 7300/1200A-011

A list of famous Patek watches to buy in 2024 isn’t complete without mentioning the Patek Philippe Twenty-4, the watchmaker’s line of watches built specifically for women. In this collection, the Twenty~4 Automatic Ref. 7300/1200A-011 stands out from the rest due to its unique design and is one of the collection’s most popular timepieces.

The ref. 7300/1200A-011 is a stylish timepiece created specifically for modern women. Unlike other models in the collection line with a rectangular shape, the 7300 has a circular shape, which makes it unique and highly recognizable. It is an automatic timepiece featuring a steel casing and a double row of dentelle-style diamond settings on its bezel.

The watch face is attractive and features an olive green sunburst dial, with gold applied Arabic numerals as the indices. The dial design makes this Patek watch an eye-catching design that is quite worth the investment. In addition to the aesthetics, this watch is also designed to ensure the wearer’s maximum comfort and adjustability.

Nautilus Self-Winding Rose Gold 5712R-001

Everyone knows that Nautilus watches are highly sought-after timepieces, and the ref 5712R-001 of this collection is no exception. It is a dressy sports watch that you’re very likely to find on the watch list of many watch lovers, making it one of the most popular Patek watches for sale in 2024.

One of the things people love about this timepiece is its luxurious appearance. It has a beautiful rose gold casing, which ensures it stands out on any wrist. This is paired with a black-brown dial with gold-applied markers, which makes it quite readable.

Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph 5924G

Fans of the Calatrava collection are often outraged whenever the watchmaker decides to integrate some complications into the classic dress watch design. This isn’t surprising for a collection that has been around since the 1930s and has become the definition of elegant simplicity.

For instance, when the company released the Pilot-time variation of this timepiece in 2015, the reception was mixed because the typical minimalist watch face was not cluttered with aviation-oriented complications.

Patek Philippe seems to have turned this trend around with the Pilot Travel Time Chronograph 5924G launched in 2023. The 42mm watch has a less obstructive dial, with the complications perfectly spread out on a sunburst blue background, with minimalist Arabic numerals and hands to promote legibility.

Annual Calendar Flyback Chronograph Ref. 5905R-010

Eighty years ago, Patek combined perpetual calendars and chronographs into a single timepiece, creating the first Annual Calendar Flyback Chronograph. Today, it remains one of the company’s most famous creations, and newer models of this complicated wristwatch are still in demand despite their high price tag.

In 2019, Patek released the Annual Calendar Flyback Chronograph Ref. 5905R-010. It was slightly larger than its predecessors, with a 42mm diameter. As an annual calendar timepiece, this watch was designed to predict the date and time on a simple, elegant dial.

The face and strap for this watch are characterized by a beautiful dark blue dial. The blue color flows nicely into the rose gold casing, which is the perfect accent for this timepiece. The bezel material has a rose gold color as well. The bold use of color is this watch’s most impressive aesthetic attribute.

Conclusion

As one of the most reputable luxury watchmakers in the world, Patek Philippe is in the business of creating beautiful timepieces that customers highly seek. The watches listed in this article are just a few remarkable watches that are still quite popular today. As the company grows, you can expect its collections to expand even further, leading to several best-sellers and popular titles joining the list as time passes.