Magnesium threonate has been shown in some animal studies to enhance cognitive function by raising magnesium ions in the brain. As an illustration, a 2020 studyAccording to a reliable source on zebrafish, magnesium threonate helps maintain cognitive function and prevent brain cell death. People may take magnesium l-threonate to normalize their magnesium levels and for possible cognitive benefits in light of these findings. There isn’t enough data, though, to back up these effects in people.

Accordingly, a 2019 studyUsing a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, Trusted Source discovered that magnesium threonate decreased dopamine neuron loss and motor deficits while also increasing magnesium levels in cerebrospinal fluid. There may be advantages to magnesium threonate. Reliable Source for Nerve and Memory Pain.

Extremely bioavailable

Taking supplements is one thing, but making sure you’re absorbing them effectively enough for their benefits to manifest is quite another. Research has shown that magnesium L-threonate is one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium supplementation. In comparison to less bioavailable forms of this vital mineral, you can expect to get a greater value (and stronger benefits) for your money. Choose a more bioavailable form, such as magnesium L-threonate, if you want better absorption of magnesium.

The migraine

Studies on magnesium’s effects on migraine headaches have been ongoing. According to certain research, taking supplements of magnesium may help lessen the frequency and severity of migraine attacks, and magnesium deficiency may be associated with an increased incidence of migraines. Magnesium L-threonate has been the subject of less specific research, but given its capacity to influence neurotransmitter function and penetrate the blood-brain barrier, it may be a promising treatment or prevention option for migraines.

Potential Memory Enhancement

Regarding brain health, magnesium L-threonate seems to be the most promising. According to a recent study, magnesium L-threonate may improve memory in 109 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 65. Compared to the group that took a placebo pill, adults in the treatment group showed notable improvements after taking two grams (g) of magnesium L-threonate daily for 30 days. The older participants’ results were the most noteworthy.

Constipation

Magnesium is a common ingredient in laxatives due to its ability to help relieve constipation. Water is drawn into the colon by magnesium salts, which increases gut motility and facilitates bowel movements. One study of patients receiving cancer treatment found that magnesium l-threonate reduced constipation brought on by opioids.

Keeping neurodegenerative illnesses at bay

Because it controls the brain’s N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, magnesium threonate can help prevent neurodegenerative illnesses like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. It is advantageous for preserving neuronal health and halting their degeneration. Additionally, magnesium threonate reduces inflammation in the brain by preventing pro-inflammatory cytokines from activating and acting.

Controlling sleep

Magnesium threonate has a calming and anxiolytic effect that helps you unwind and control your sleep patterns by modulating GABA receptors. Additionally, magnesium threonate contributes to the production of melatonin, a hormone linked to getting enough sleep.

Magnesium Threonate for Hair Loss

DHT (dihydrotestosterone) acts on hair follicles to cause a number of premature balding and hair loss conditions. According to some research, DHT-induced DKK-1 (DHT-inducible dickkopf-1), a crucial component in the process of androgen-linked hair loss and balding, can have its expression attenuated by magnesium L-threonate.

Additionally, DHT inhibited the growth of ORS cells in a co-culture system of outer hair sheath keratinocytes, which sped up balding, according to the researchers. They discovered that this effect was considerably reversed by L-threonate, and they concluded that this form of magnesium might be a useful treatment for balding prevention.

In brief

In addition to being necessary for more than 300 enzyme reactions, magnesium is involved in DNA synthesis, nerve and muscle function, mental capacity, and more. A person who is magnesium deficient may have symptoms that range from severe heart problems to nausea and vomiting. There is no proof that magnesium threonate improves cognitive function in humans, although research on animals suggests that it might.

For human health, magnesium is essential. Numerous negative consequences, such as diabetes, heart disease, and depression, are associated with low levels. If your diet isn’t providing enough of this mineral, you might want to think about taking supplements. There are numerous varieties, some of which may aid in the relief of constipation, heartburn, and other conditions. See a medical expert if you’re not sure which option is best for you.