The Role of the Composer-Teacher: Sheli Nan’s Contributions to Music Education

Sheli Nan stands out not just for her compositions but also for her dedication to teaching. Nan has seamlessly blended her roles as a composer and educator, enriching the lives of her students and the broader musical community. Her approach to music education goes beyond traditional teaching methods, focusing on fostering creativity and critical thinking in her students.

Nan’s journey as a teacher began early in her career, drawing from her own diverse educational background. She studied at the Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini in Florence, Italy, where she immersed herself in Classical, Baroque,Contemporary,and World music. This rich educational foundation equipped her with a deep understanding of music theory and practice, which she has imparted to her students over the years.

One of Nan’s key contributions to music education is her innovative approach to teaching piano. In her book, The Essential Piano Teacher’s Guide, Nan offers practical advice for piano teachers, blending traditional techniques with modern pedagogical insights. Her method emphasizes the importance of understanding the emotional and psychological aspects of music, helping students connect with their pieces on a deeper level.

Nan’s influence extends beyond the piano studio. She has been a mentor to many young composers, guiding them through the complexities of music composition. Her workshops and masterclasses, held at various universities and music institutions, are known for their engaging and interactive format. Nan encourages her students to explore a wide range of musical genres, from classical to avant-garde, fostering a culture of experimentation and innovation.

Her commitment to music education is also evident in her collaborations with other educators. Nan co-authored Bach the Teacher: A Practical Approach to Teaching Bach from the Beginning with Laurette Goldberg, offering insights into teaching one of the most challenging composers in Western music. This book is a valuable resource for teachers looking to deepen their understanding of Bach’s work and pass that knowledge on to their students.

Beyond the classroom, Nan has contributed to the community through her music. She composed SARAH and HAGAR – The Reconciliation of the Jewish Mother and the Arab Mother, a piece that explores themes of reconciliation and understanding. This work, performed by musicians from the Oakland Symphony, has been used as an educational tool in discussions about cultural and religious differences.

Nan’s role as a composer-teacher has had a profound impact on her students and the music community at large. Her ability to bridge the worlds of composition and education has made her a respected figure in both fields. Through her teaching, she has nurtured the next generation of musicians, instilling in them a love for music and a desire to innovate.

For those interested in exploring the intersection of composition and education, Sheli Nan’s work offers a valuable model. Her contributions remind us that teaching and creating music are deeply interconnected, each enriching the other in meaningful ways. Whether through her compositions, books, or workshops, Nan continues to inspire and educate, leaving a lasting mark on the world of music.