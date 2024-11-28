The Real J.T.W. Drops His Most Highly Anticipated Track Of His Career, CLARITY

The Real J.T.W. is a multifaceted musician, songwriter, and a notable figure in the music industry. (Born on March 2, 1993), in Omaha, Nebraska. He had a challenging childhood, but found solace in music at a young age of 12. As he progressed in his musical journey, he discovered the therapeutic benefits of music and decided to share it with the world. His music is known for its raw, honest, and relatable narrative that deals with real-life issues such as mental health, addiction, and depression. He has garnered a reputation for his deeply personal and thought-provoking lyrics that resonate with listeners on a personal level.

He took the internet by surprise in late 2020. He dropped his first EP album with no label titled “The Good & The Bad”. This EP project consisted of 8 tracks. In which one of the tracks was titled “SHATTERED” which opened the door for him with some big opportunities. He had also dropped a music video following the success of this song. In late 2020, a producer who goes by the name of Soulburnin, took a liking to his music. The two started working together on his first professional studio album titled “Watch Me Bleed”. This album consisted of 15 tracks. Two of his tracks made some serious noise, titled “Damaged” and “New Place”. He made a name for himself on platforms like SoundCloud and Instagram. He has made a promise to his fans to stay active and drop one song each month. Each track has a story of its own. Many fans have described his music to be therapeutic while others would describe it as dark but real. Many people ignore the importance of mental health. As he makes it his main focus in life and through his music.

In early 2022, The Real J.T.W. recorded his second studio album under Soulburnin Records, titled “Painful Living”. This album consisted of 10 tracks in total. He had two successful tracks off this album titled “REFLECTIONS” & “DIVIDE”. In which both went viral. This album dropped on all platforms on December 29, 2023. Going back to early 2023, he recorded two other studio albums under Soulburnin Records. One of these albums is titled “Way Below Ground” which is said to drop sometime in late 2024 into possibly the beginning of January 2025. The other album is titled “Trapped Inside My Mind” which is said to drop sometime in late 2025. He’s also working on a 6th album for 2026 titled “My Lethal Dose” which is said to consist of 11 tracks in total. Then after he will go for his 7th album. Which he has voiced this one will be titled “Wasted Energy”.

On November 25, 2024 he dropped his most highly anticipated track of his career titled “Clarity”. This song was produced by his label Soulburnin Records. The Real J.T.W. has voiced to his fans how much this track means to him. After just days of dropping it. This track has made an impact on many fans & supporters marking this as one of his best. This track reached the charts on RepostExchange at #3 in Hip-Hop and #8 In Re-Ex Charts on just the first day of its release. The RepostExchange platform consist of over 400,000 SoundCloud creators. This is extremely impressive considering in Utah on another platform, Reverb Nation. He is ranked #7 out of the top 10 artists in Utah.

A little backstory on the track “Clarity”. The Real J.T.W. dives into his life struggles as of now in the first verse. He speaks on his emotions & his thought process in his head where he battles depression and addiction. In the second verse he dives into his trauma as a kid. This track really is the definition of fighting demons in all forms. In conclusion of the track he realizes he has to defeat his demons as their is no other option but that. The production on this track is beautiful from Soulburnin. You can hear the melody and vocals come together making the perfect masterpiece to their music discography together.

Other plans he has is to end off 2024 with one last track set for December titled “Crash Dummy”. Rumors have it that he will be releasing a music video to this track as well.

Social Media Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealj.t.w/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the_real_jtw

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@therealj.t.w.?si=luYXITUR6OU9RhM0