The Psychology of Giving: Nature or Nurture?

The question of whether our behaviours are shaped more by genetics or by our environment has sparked debates for centuries, especially when it comes to generosity. Is giving – whether it’s to charity, a stranger on the street, or through crowdfunding platforms – something we’re born inclined to do? Or is it a learned behaviour, shaped by upbringing, culture, and experience?

The nature vs. nurture debate offers two sides: “Nature” suggests that we may have an innate predisposition to help others, perhaps rooted in evolutionary survival tactics or genetic traits like empathy. “Nurture,” on the other hand, emphasises the role of environmental factors – family, culture, and life experiences – in teaching us the value of giving.

Both perspectives raise a key question: Are we born generous, or do we learn it? This question is crucial in understanding why some people are more charitable than others.

Nature: The Innate Drive to Give

Humans might be biologically wired to help others, thanks to evolutionary mechanisms that encourage cooperation and community survival. Evolutionary theories like kin selection suggest that acts of giving – especially to those who share our genes – help ensure the survival of our family line. Similarly, reciprocal altruism explains that generosity can create bonds and foster mutual support, boosting overall survival within groups. These natural instincts to protect and support others may explain why people are often compelled to give without expecting anything in return.

On a neurological level, studies show that giving triggers the brain’s reward systems, particularly in areas related to pleasure, like the dopamine system. When we help someone or donate to a cause, these reward circuits light up, making us feel good about our actions, much like how the brain reacts to food or social connections. This “helper’s high” reinforces altruistic behaviour, encouraging more acts of generosity over time.

Personality traits also play a significant role. Some people may be genetically predisposed to be more empathetic or agreeable, which can increase their likelihood to give. Research has found that certain personality profiles are naturally more inclined toward charitable actions, suggesting that, for some, generosity might be a part of who they are rather than just a learned behaviour.

Nurture: The Role of Environment in Giving

When it comes to generosity, the environment we grow up in has a profound impact. One of the strongest influences on giving behaviour is family upbringing. Children tend to mimic what they see, so if they witness their parents or guardians frequently engaging in charitable acts, they’re more likely to grow up valuing generosity. Whether it’s donating money or volunteering time, parental modelling sets the stage for how children understand and practise giving.

Cultural norms and societal expectations also shape how people approach generosity. In some cultures, there’s a strong emphasis on community welfare and helping others, often seen as a collective responsibility. In contrast, other cultures might prioritize individual success, which can make charitable giving less of a societal expectation. The values and traditions of the society someone grows up in can significantly influence their willingness to contribute to the well-being of others.

Environmental factors such as economic conditions and exposure to social issues play a key role too. For instance, people who grow up in lower-income households or communities may develop a strong sense of empathy, particularly if they’ve witnessed or experienced hardship. This exposure often makes individuals more likely to support causes that address poverty and inequality. Conversely, those from wealthier backgrounds might not feel the same urgency to give, though this isn’t always the case.

Finally, education plays an essential part in promoting generosity. Schools and community programs often encourage students to engage in charity drives, volunteer work, and community service projects. These experiences not only teach the practical side of giving but also instil a sense of social responsibility, reinforcing the importance of helping others as part of a well-rounded education.

The Interplay of Nature and Nurture in Giving

The relationship between nature and nurture in generosity is more intertwined than one might think. Research in epigenetics shows that the environment can actually influence the way certain genes related to empathy and altruism are expressed. For instance, stressful environments might suppress these natural tendencies, while compassionate, supportive settings can enhance the likelihood that someone will give. This suggests that even if someone has a genetic predisposition for empathy, it might not fully manifest without the right environmental cues.

Empathy as a learned response highlights how our environments can shape natural tendencies. While some individuals may be genetically inclined to feel empathy, the nurturing or stifling of this trait largely depends on their surroundings. A person raised in a family or community that values generosity will likely see their empathetic instincts encouraged, leading them to give more freely. Conversely, those in environments where self-interest is prioritised may find their natural empathy diminished, even if they have a biological predisposition toward helping others.

In essence, while our genes may give us the capacity for generosity, the environment in which we grow up plays a crucial role in determining how – or even if – that capacity is realised. The interaction between nature and nurture is what shapes our behaviours around giving, making it clear that neither operates in isolation.

People are giving less and less – and how we can fix it

We explored this topic today for good reason. In 2024, charitable donations are facing significant challenges. After a surge in generosity during the pandemic, individual giving has steadily declined. By 2023, individual donations had dropped by 2.4%, with charitable giving as a percentage of disposable income falling to a 40-year low of just 1.7%. The causes of this decline include economic uncertainty, rising inflation, and a lack of trust, all of which make it harder for traditional charities to attract donations.

To address this decline, decentralised platforms are offering new ways to inspire generosity.

For example, UFANDAO.com has created peer-to-peer donation systems that cut out intermediaries, making the process more transparent and direct for users. Unlike many traditional platforms, UFANDAO operates on a commission-free model, meaning fundraisers keep full control of their campaigns and avoid hefty platform fees.

According to founder Rodionov, “Our mission is to empower people to unite around the needs that matter and fulfil their wishes. The platform offers each subscriber a wide range of opportunities to fulfil big or little dreams.”

UFANDAO, as part of its no-commission model, doesn’t impose strict boundaries on what users can raise money for, enabling campaigns for a variety of causes. With no time limits and a 5,000-euro funding cap per campaign, UFANDAO ensures that fundraisers can focus on achievable goals.

UFANDAO provides 24/7 support in six languages: German, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Russian.

AidCoin is another example of innovation in this space. Integrated within the AIDChain platform and built on the Ethereum blockchain, AidCoin provides transparency and traceability for all kinds of donations. Donors can follow the path of their contributions from the moment they are donated to the moment they are used, ensuring that funds reach their intended purpose. This transparency helps alleviate donor concerns about misuse and increases confidence that their money directly benefits the causes they care about.

Alice also offers a novel approach with its results-based funding model. Alice uses blockchain technology to ensure that funds are only released to charities when specific, measurable outcomes are achieved. This method provides a high level of accountability, as donors can see the real impact of their contributions. Alice’s approach appeals to those who prioritize impact-driven giving, aligning with the modern donor’s desire for transparency and effectiveness.

Perhaps, by providing a way for people to see exactly how their money is used, these innovative solutions and more have the potential to reverse the trend of declining donations and reinvigorate the charitable sector.

With an emphasis on accountability and direct impact, they align well with the expectations of tech-savvy, impact-focused donors and pave the way for a form of charitable giving that taps into our innate desire to give, while nurturing the spirit of philanthropy and solidarity needed for a sustainable future in charitable giving.