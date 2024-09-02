The Power of Automated Trade Documentation

Maintaining accuracy in trade documents is critical for an effective compliance program. However, manual data entry and outdated methods can slow down operations and increase the risk of human error. Is there a better way? Absolutely.

Many importers and exporters are now turning to automated record-keeping. Digital trade documentation is transforming how traders operate, improving efficiency, and enhancing compliance. Let’s explore how automation can benefit your organization and why accurate trade documentation is essential.

Why Accuracy and Efficiency in Trade Documentation Matter

Accurate and efficient documentation helps traders save time and money—two key drivers in any business. However, the impact of your documentation practices extends far beyond these immediate benefits.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, “The accuracy of import (and export) information is important not only because it affects the revenue but also because accurate trade information and statistics are crucial for determining trade policy, eligibility of goods for special programs, the impact of imports on domestic industries, and the effectiveness of trade agreements.”

Nearly two decades later, these reasons remain relevant. Accurate documentation supports fair trade, regulatory compliance, and informed policy decisions. But beyond these global motivations, why should traders prioritize accuracy?

Automation: A Growing Global Trend

Regulatory bodies worldwide are continually updating and automating their systems for document submissions and approvals. The International Trade Administration has noted that standardized administrative facilities have the potential to significantly increase efficiency and transparency across global supply chains.

By adopting automated documentation methods, traders can align themselves with this trend and realize tangible benefits.

Trade Document Management Best Practices: Automation

Handling trade documents—such as commercial invoices, bills of lading, packing lists, Electronic Export Information (EEI), and customs documents—requires meticulous accuracy. Traders are ultimately responsible for the correctness of entry documentation presented to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), even when using brokers.

Automation is becoming the new standard in trade operations.

Benefits of Trade Document Automation

Here are six key benefits that importers and exporters can gain by investing in automated record-keeping:

Minimizing Labor-Intensive Processes: Automation reduces the need for manual data entry, relieving your team from repetitive tasks. Replace outdated spreadsheets with a centralized, automated platform that minimizes operational costs and lowers the risk of human error. Leveraging Profit-Boosting Opportunities: Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Duty Drawbacks can improve profitability, but they require extensive paperwork. Automation software can handle these administrative tasks, allowing traders to capitalize on these opportunities. Mitigating Risks: Automation technologies help maintain an uneditable audit trail, preventing data manipulation and tampering. They also protect against engaging with denied parties and ensure necessary authorizations are in place, helping traders avoid costly mistakes, legal penalties, and reputational damage. Demonstrating Due Diligence: Automated documentation promotes transparency and shows regulatory authorities your commitment to compliance. Automation tools enable you to create and retain necessary documentation efficiently. Boosting Organizational Security: Automation technology enhances security through screening, secure data storage, and even visitor management. It also helps comply with technical data export regulations, facilitating secure data transfers. Promoting Cross-Department Cohesion: A centralized platform unifies all departments, providing authorized team members with real-time, secure data access. Automation software can also send alerts when action is needed, saving time and promoting collaboration.

Implementing Automation for Streamlined Document Workflows

How can you leverage automation to improve your document workflows? By investing in robust global trade management software.

Global EASE: A Comprehensive Trade Management Solution

At OCR Global Trade Management, we help customers modernize their compliance approach with cutting-edge digital tools. Global EASE, our end-to-end trade management solution, provides advanced documentation efficiency tools that deliver high ROI.

Our software offers automation opportunities at nearly every stage of the import/export lifecycle, including:

Screening for denied parties, sanctions, and other restrictions

Acquiring licenses and permits

Classifying products and submitting inquiries for official rulings

Preparing and filing customs documents

Managing Duty Drawbacks and FTAs

Transmitting electronic import/export declarations

Documenting end-user and end-use checks

Facilitating electronic filing with regulatory authorities

Managing orders and shipments

Simplifying internal and external audits

Integrating with shipping carriers, freight forwarders, and broker systems

Securing data transfers

Tracking and disclosing non-compliance incidents

Global EASE centralizes your organization’s documents, making them secure and accessible to authorized parties. Our scalable platform is customizable to meet your organization’s specific needs and integrates seamlessly with your existing IT systems.

Elevate Your Compliance Program with Trade Documentation Automation

Automating your trade documentation paves the way for enhanced compliance, allowing your organization to demonstrate due diligence like never before. We’re ready to support your growth and help you elevate every aspect of your compliance program. Contact us today to get started.

