The Personality Enneagrams As 4 Seiko Watches

The Enneagram is a personality system; it depicts people in terms of nine personality traits that zoom in on the motivations, fears, and internal dynamics of different personality types. Some types run off extreme emotions, while others center around a particular emotion, and others tend to avoid emotion.

We have paired every Enneagram with different watches that suit them best! Read more to find out!

Types One-Two: Seiko Classic SWR090P1

Types Ones have a strong sense of right and wrong and want to do things right. They delay their gratification for a better “tomorrow” and are committed to doing what is right. Honesty, an awareness of what the world needs, and fairness come naturally to them. They tend to have high standards for themselves.

Type Twos just desire belonging and affection. They fear being alone and not being loved, and to cope with such fear; they involve themselves in the lives of others. They do not say no when asked for help and always want to be there for people.

If the Types One-Two were a Seiko watch, the Type Two is a watch for women: the Seiko Classic SWR090P1! This classic watch is pristine, and its shape leans towards the squarer side. It’s a great and comfortable watch – the same comfort that Type Twos try to give towards the people in their life!

Types Three-Four: Seiko Classic SSB445P1

Type Threes are image-conscious. They desire success and do not like failure – as well as being seen as valueless by other people. They are usually accomplished, savvy and presentable.

We think because of this iconoclastic trait, the Type Three gets an. Our pick is the iconic Seiko 5 Sports SRPK33K1 38mm SKX Mid-Sized because of its striking teal dial set against its metallic and silver bracelet. It’s a standout – much like the savvy Type Three Enneagram Personality.

Meanwhile, Type Fours sway to the beat of their own drum with their unique tastes in lifestyle, fashion, creative work, and interests. They want to pursue self-discovery, and creation is the key to their heart.

As a Seiko watch, we believe the Classic SSB445P1 unit (sadly, not an analog watch) encompasses the individuality of the Enneagram Type 4 with its interlocked and precise chronograph and the iconoclastic nature of the Type 3. It has a relatively long power reserve, at approximately three years – much like the Type 4’s long foray into its journey of creation.

Types Five-Six: Seiko Prospex SRPL11K1

The Type 5 is the pioneer of critical thinking. They are independent and curious thinkers who want to discover the connections between the universe and are analytical. They are also among the most meticulous people you will know. They thrive in the realm of patterns and ideas.

Security is paramount to the mind of the Type Six. Trustworthy, reliable, and meticulous, Type Six are vigilant, alert and remain prepared for worst-case scenarios, while remaining loyal to people and organizations that they trust the most.

The most introverted Enneagram types 5-6 deserves Prospex SRPL11K1 – because it is professional and has a lot of focus and inward energy. We chose the Prospex because of its professionalism and because of this unit’s crimson dial, which goes against the usual color schemes of watches.

Types Seven-Nine: Seiko 5 Sports SSK025K1

Type Sevens and Eights are bundles of energy. Type Sevens are practical, seek thrills in experience, and are associated with impulsiveness and impatience. On the other hand, Type Eights are challengers. Strong and powerful, they exert control of their environment.

Lastly, Type Nine is dubbed the peacemaker, because of their focus on maintaining harmony and avoiding conflict. Although they don’t rock the boat that much, they are capable of resistance, especially under control.

For these unassuming types, our pick is the Seiko 5 Sports SSK025K1! The watch has LumiBrite on hands and index(es), and is built to withstand rigorous sports. Its stylish design has a lot of character – energy and dominance, with its dark color scheme.

Wrapping Up

There are nine personality enneagrams, but we feel that their versatility and strengths can be personified by these four versatile Seiko watches. Just like the wide collection of Seiko watches, these Enneagrams are diverse and versatile with their own bouts of strengths and weaknesses that the world can benefit from!