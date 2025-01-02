The Next Frontier of AI and Blockchain: Stability World AI’s Visionary Approach with IDO Event

Stability World AI is an AI Blockchain ecosystem built on the BNB Smart Chain, set to launch its IDO on January 12, 2025. This protocol enables users and Web3 projects to create, train, and deploy AI Agents for various purposes. So, what makes this project special? Let’s explore further in the article below!

What is Stability World AI?

Stability World AI is an AI-powered platform that enables developers to easily create, train, and deploy custom AI models and agents tailored to specific needs. Beyond that, Stability World AI offers comprehensive AI solutions through an API protocol, supporting projects in transforming social media personas into customizable assets, paving the way for a new era of digital identity, interaction, and DeFi.

As AI agents become a growing trend in the market, Stability World AI aims to provide accessible, user-friendly solutions that simplify building and utilizing AI agents. It is the first AI platform with a Gen-to-Earn mechanism, allowing users to earn rewards while leveraging the AI Agent Protocol.

What is Stability World AI’s Unique Selling Proposition?

Stability World AI features a unique business model that allows community members to contribute AI-generated content, train AI models, and share profits. Users can earn Loyalty Points (LP) through asset generation, completing tasks, and contributing to the platform’s overall development.

Stability World AI – a comprehensive tool for Meme Coin projects, AI Agent projects, and AI Agent Launchpads. Stability World AI offers the AI Agent Protocol, which allows projects to create their own AI models, delegate tasks, and have control over the functionalities they need. The AI Agent Protocol not only simplifies the deployment of image, video, and 3D assets for Web3 projects but also strengthens social branding. It provides the foundation for projects to customize AI Agent to function easily in the future.

A large and active AI Use-Generated community: Stability World AI is known for its community of over 200k members passionate about Web3 and AI generative technology, continuously contributing AI-generated content and training AI models daily.

Last but not least, Stability World AI stands out due to its smart, user-friendly interface for both end-users and Web3 projects. Training, customization, and application have never been simpler, thanks to intuitive prompt-based operations.

Standout features of Stability World AI

Stability World AI: AI Agent Protocol

As mentioned above, Stability World AI’s AI Agent Protocol is one of the first platforms that allows Web3 projects to personalize AI Agents for specific needs and tasks. Users of the AI Agent Protocol can customize parameters, styles, and behaviors to suit their projects or brands.

AI Agent Protocol enables projects to create standardized frameworks for AI communication, collaboration, and data exchange seamlessly, supporting task delegation, agent collaboration, and the handling of complex processes. It ensures real-time, synchronized communication with high security and facilitates easy integration and scalability through blockchain technology.

Stability World AI: AI Generative Hub

To help AI Agents learn faster and stay up-to-date with the latest datasets, Stability World AI offers AI Generative Hub – a platform where users can create, train, and utilize the latest AI models to earn incentives from the platform.

Currently, Stability World AI’s AI Generative Hub allows users to access most of the latest features for free, including AI Text-to-Image, AI Text-to-Video, AI Image FaceSwap, AI Architect, and more.

SW Node system

SW Node System is the backbone of Stability World AI’s AI Web3 ecosystem, enabling decentralized AI computation through GPU contributions from device owners. This system optimizes GPU utilization using advanced technology with high transparency and security, bridging traditional hardware with Web3 infrastructure.

AIW Token Overview:

AIW token information

Token Name: Stability World AI

Ticker: AIW

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain

Total Supply: 10.000.000.000

Token Allocation

Team & Advisory: 15%

Presale: 3%

VC & Partner: 15%

IDO: 5%

Community (Airdrop): 3%

Marketing: 10%

Liquidity: 8%

Product Reward: 20%

Staking Reward: 15%

Reserve: 6%

Token Utility

Currency: $AIW token is central to creating a fair economy within Stability World AI. It’s designed to reward creators, developers, and users, fostering an environment where contributions are recognized and appreciated. $$AIW tokens can also be used to access exclusive services offered only within Stability World AI:

Access premium AI tools and features (e.g., enhanced video resolution, faster generation times).

Pay for API services to integrate Stability World AI tools into external platforms.

Unlock advanced customization options for AI Agents.

Governance: $AIW token is designed to enable participation in governance contributions and proposals within Stability World AI ecosystem, while also allowing users to access, create, and interact with AI agents. $AIW grants governance rights to holders, giving them a voice in shaping the ecosystem’s direction and development, including decisions on proposals, features, and community resource allocation

Incentives: $AIW aims to incentivize early adopters and supporters of the platform. It’s used as a reward for user contributions in training and tutoring AI Agents, as well as for community contributions and creative content. It also enables the tokenized ownership of unique AI Agents for trading or licensing purposes.

Monetization: Users can monetize AI-generated content or lease their AI Agents to other creators

$AIW IDO Event

The IDO for AIW of Stability World AI is scheduled to launch on January 12. The detailed information on $AIW IDO event will be announced on upcoming updates on Stability World AI’s official channels. Right after IDO event, Stability World AI roads to TGE event and introduces the first AI Agent in the ecosystem, making this one of the most attractive IDOs on January 2025.

Partners & Incubators

With a long-term vision for the development of AI integrated with blockchain technology and unique products, Stability World AI has built a network of trusted partners across various Web3 categories, including AI, DePin, DeFi, and more. Notable partnerships include projects like Kima Network, TriKon, PoP Planet, and Friend3.AI.

In addition to these trusted partners, Stability World AI is incubated and supported by Elevate Ventures, OneBit Ventures, and Sky Ventures. Most recently, the project also secured a grant from Google Cloud to further develop and expand its upcoming products.

Stability World AI’s Official Channels

Website: https://stabilityworld.ai/

Official Twitter (X): https://x.com/StabilityW_AI

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/StabilityworldAI

Telegram Group: https://t.me/StabilityworldAIchat

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/KU9KEM8nG2

DApp: https://t.me/stabilityworld_ai_bot