The Nex Face: Asia’s 1st Modeling Reality Show with Nex News Network Coverage

Maharashtra, India, 17th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, The Nex Face is set to revolutionize reality television as Asia’s first-ever modeling reality series. This show offers aspiring talents from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia a unique platform to showcase their skills. Open to participants aged 13 to 25, it promises to be a life-changing opportunity for contestants from both urban centers and rural areas.

A Spectacle of Talent Across Asia

With a lineup of 36 episodes, The Nex Face promises a thrilling journey filled with glamour, talent, and competition. The first 12 episodes will stream exclusively on Nex Play OTT, while the remaining episodes will air on India’s leading OTT platforms, giving contestants wide visibility. A special feature episode will also be broadcast on a prominent Indian television channel, ensuring massive exposure for participants and sponsors alike.

The Nex Face is Asia’s 1st modelling reality TV series, offering a unique platform for participants from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. The show is open to young talents aged 13 to 25, providing them with an incredible opportunity to showcase their skills. This groundbreaking series will reach an audience of 75 crore people and achieve 1500 crore repeat views through social media. Participants, whether from small villages or metro cities, will have the chance to present themselves on a grand stage alongside stars and influencers.

Aiming for Unprecedented Reach

The Nex Face, through its comprehensive multi-platform strategy, is set to reach 750 million viewers and achieve an incredible 15 billion cumulative views across digital, social, and traditional media. Extensive promotions will be carried out through:

Digital and social media campaigns

Influencer collaborations

Television broadcasts

On-ground events

This integrated approach ensures that The Nex Face captivates audiences while offering substantial visibility to brands and partners.

The Journey: From Aspiration to Stardom

Contestants will embark on a six-month journey that includes:

Online registrations and grooming sessions

Social cause tasks

Mega auditions in Mumbai

A grand, star-studded finale

Throughout the series, participants will be mentored by top models, influencers, and industry experts, giving them the skills they need to succeed in modeling. Ultimately, six winners—three from each age category—will be declared, with the opportunity to kickstart their careers in fashion and entertainment.

Exclusive News Coverage by Nex News Network

The Nex Face will have premium news coverage from Nex News Network Articles will feature updates on the celebrities and influencers joining the show. Nex News Network will also broadcast every update across their channel, keeping the audience engaged throughout the series.

Unmissable Sponsorship Opportunities

For brands, The Nex Face offers exceptional exposure opportunities, including:

Branding at live events during auditions and the grand finale

Product placements in episodes

Digital and social media promotions

Print and broadcast advertisements reaching a pan-Asian audience

A New Era of Reality TV in Asia

The Nex Face is not just a reality show—it’s a platform of empowerment, integrating cutting-edge digital technology like Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. It offers a unique, multi-dimensional experience for contestants and viewers alike.

For further details and updates, visit the official website and follow The Nex Face on social media: Website: https://thenexface.com/