“The New Standard in Home Furnishing: Mayan Metzler Welcomes Team7’s Renowned Solid Wood Designs to GKC” — Exclusive interview with Marco Derhy

Incontinuation of our “Inspiring Success Stories” Series with Mayan Metzler, we’re thrilled to continue our exploration of innovative collaborations, and today, we’re diving into your recent partnership with Team7, a world-renowned leader in solid wood furniture. Team7’s unique approach to craftsmanship, sustainability, and fully integrated production from forest to showroom is genuinely intriguing, and we’re excited to hear how this aligns with GKC’s standards and aspirations. Let’s jump right in — thank you for joining us again!

Welcome back, Mayan! We’re excited to hear about GKC’s collaboration with Team7, a brand known for exceptional craftsmanship and sustainable furniture. What inspired GKC to partner with Team7, and what unique qualities do they bring to your lineup?

Team7 is the undisputed world leader in solid wood kitchens and furniture. Since GKC has partnered with the leading manufacturers in every product category, partnering with Team7 was a no-brainer. This partnership enables us to furnish our clients with the products their homes deserve.

Team 7 — Custom-crafted vanities seamlessly combining natural wood elegance with modern luxury. Design and installation by LAVISH kitchen + bath.

Team7 is known for complete control over their process, from forest ownership to in-store offerings. How does this attention to detail complement GKC’s standards of quality?

We’re simply in love with everything, Team7. Their process is a testament to their commitment to excellence. Especially when dealing with such a high-quality solid wood product, it’s critical to ensure quality control and supreme production throughout the entire process. Team7 is the only company in the world that controls the whole process, from growing the tree to completing a product. That’s why Team7 and GKC are so proud of the entire process!

Team 7 — Redefining bedroom elegance with sustainably crafted wood furniture, harmonizing natural beauty and modern design.

How has Team7’s expertise in solid wood cabinetry and natural materials transformed GKC’s approach to sustainable design?

Team7 is simply making it easy for us to confirm that we are delivering the very best product made with the most sustainable practices in the world. The product’s natural and organic nature also ensures the highest level of indoor air quality.

Given Team7’s environmentally solid ethos, can you tell us more about the benefits of their sustainable, toxin-free materials for home interiors?

Yes, as I said above, for those who care about the indoor air quality of their homes, the insides of their closets, and overall what they are breathing, there is nothing better than Team7! It’s as close as it gets to walking in the forest and breathing the air from the trees. I’ve come across cases where people had to be “prescribed” a Team7 bed due to their sensitivity to what they were inhaling.

Team 7 — Bringing warmth and functionality to the kitchen with sustainably crafted wood and timeless design.

Team7’s K7 kitchen island is incredibly innovative, with adjustable heights. What other standout features have caught your attention?

Yes, thank you for this great question! To me, the k7 island summarizes what Team7 is all about. On the one hand, Team7 is 100% about the finest artisan handmade craftsmanship, making each item one at a time with the utmost attention to detail. Still, on the other hand, being an international brand out of Europe, Team7 is a world-leading innovator, showcasing all the latest and greatest technology has to offer. The K7 island is a unique Team7 innovation exclusive to Team7, making it possible to adjust the height of a kitchen island electronically by pressing a button. This is a must-have gadget for many discerning homeowners who would like to showcase the greatest and latest in their dream home.

In addition to kitchens, Team7 offers whole-home furnishings. How does this align with GKC’s vision of creating cohesive, natural spaces for clients?

This is the best part because GKC specializes in accommodating entire building projects, mainly custom new homes. Team7 enables us to furnish everything for home remodeling and new build projects, including the kitchens and all millwork, closets, wardrobes, and even the furniture, creating entire Team7 homes. Homeowners who would like to go for the top brand in the world and ensure the highest level of quality will never go wrong with Team7

Team 7 — A modern masterpiece blending custom wood cabinetry with sleek marble accents. Design and installation are done by LAVISH kitchen + bath.

Steinway Pianos even trusts Team7’s work. What does this kind of endorsement say about their craftsmanship, and how do you think clients will respond to this level of quality?

This is a true testament to the quality of the Team7 wood products. Steinway Pianos, which makes some of the best pianos in the world, chose Team7 as their supplier for the inside of their pianos because they know that only Team7 can consistently deliver this level of quality, longevity, and durability.

The Denver showroom now includes Team7’s products. How are clients and designers in Colorado reacting to these sustainable wood furnishings?

The Denver showroom has been a great success overall, but specifically, the Team7 section, which showcases two kitchens and Team7 furniture, is a huge hit. The solid wood decor, along with the quality of the products and the entire story, is made for the Colorado Mountain Region. Team7 has been installed in some of the most amazing homes in the area.

Team 7 — Showcasing custom cabinets. Design and installation by LAVISH kitchen + bath.

Finally, how can our readers stay updated on this partnership and future developments at GKC?

I’m not sure if your readers can tell, but I’m in love with Team 7. I prioritized ensuring that every Architect, interior designer, builder, and GC in the Rocky Mountains will know about Team 7. Everyone is welcome to visit our website, aspen-kitchens.com, to download the catalogs or go directly to the Team7 website for an up-to-date look at the entire collection. Anyone with any questions can contact me directly by email at mayan@GermanKitchenCenter.com or my cell at (347) 992-0410. Yes, I’m as hands-on as it gets :). Thank you for all your beautiful questions!!