The most detailed instructions on how to register for Exness in 2024

With more than 1.8 million registered users and an average monthly trading volume of more than 2,000 billion USD, Exness has become one of the largest Crypto platforms in the world. Exness owns many outstanding trading services and a variety of technical analysis tools that attract many investors to open accounts. So how to register for Exness and secure your account?

Advantages of creating an Exness account

Exness has affirmed its position as one of the most prestigious Forex trading floors in the world, especially attracting a large number of investors in Vietnam. When registering for Exness to trade, investors will receive many outstanding benefits as follows:

Quick deposit and withdrawal: Instant deposit and withdrawal, 24/7 through many different payment channels without fees.

Account diversity: Exness offers many account types with flexible trading conditions such as Pro, Zero, Standard, Raw Spread with extremely low spreads. Supports cross-platform trading on MT4, MT5,…

Low minimum deposit: With just 1 USD you can start trading on Cent and Standard accounts.

High, unlimited leverage: Enjoy unlimited leverage on accounts under 1000 USD, opening up many profit opportunities.

Professional customer support: Vietnamese support team is ready to answer all questions and support customers 5 days/week, 16 hours/day.

Instructions for registering for Exness on phone and computer

You can quickly create an Exness account on both your phone and computer. Detailed registration steps will be shared by SanForex below:

How to open an Exness account on computer

Detailed instructions on how to register for Exness on your computer, helping you perform this process quickly and easily:

Step 1: Access the Exness website

First, investors should visit the official website of Exness. For convenience, you should change the page language to Vietnamese by clicking on the globe icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Start registration

Once you are on the Exness homepage, find the “Register” button located on the right corner of the screen and click on it to start the account registration process.

Step 3: Enter personal information

After clicking “Register”, you will be redirected to a page asking to enter personal information. Fill in all information such as name, email or phone number and password. Some notes about passwords:

Length from 8 to 15 characters.

Contains both upper and lower case letters.

Combine letters and numbers.

Once done, select “Continue” to move to the next step.

Step 4: Choose an account

Next, you need to choose the type of account you want to use. Exness offers two options:

Demo Account: Provides 10,000 USD of virtual money for you to test trading without real risk. This is a suitable choice for those new to trading.

Real account: If you are experienced and want to trade with real money, choose this account type.

After selecting an account, you will be taken to the “My Account” page. Click “Complete profile” to continue.

Step 5: Verify email

Exness will ask you to confirm the email address entered in the previous step. Select “Send me code”, then check your email and enter the verification code on the website.

Step 6: Verify phone number

Continuing, you will have to verify the phone number. Enter the correct phone number and choose to receive the verification code via SMS or call. After receiving the code, enter it on the page and continue the registration process.

Step 7: Provide detailed personal information

At this point, you will need to enter more detailed personal information such as full name, date of birth, residential address and gender. Make sure all information matches your identification documents to facilitate future verification.

Step 8: Verify documents

You need to upload proof of identity (ID card/passport/driver’s license) and proof of address (electricity/water bill/bank statement, etc.). Make sure the photos are clear and of sufficient quality so the verification process goes smoothly.

Step 9: Account management

Account verification takes from a few minutes to up to 24 hours. Once your account is approved, you can start trading immediately. To manage your account, visit the “Personal Area”, view basic information such as account number, account type and leverage.

How to register for Exness on your phone

Below is the complete process to create an Exness account on your phone:

Step 1: Use your phone and access the registration link to open an Exness account on the website.

Step 2: In the “Create account” form, users need to fill in the following basic information:

Country/Region of residence: Select the country or region where you live and work. Note that this information cannot be changed after registration and will directly affect deposit/withdrawal methods.

Email Address: Provide personal email to receive information and communicate with Exness.

Password: Create a password that meets the requirements for letters, numbers, special characters and length according to Exness standards.

Once completed, check the confirmation box “I declare that I am not a citizen or resident of the United States for tax purposes” and click “Continue” to go to the next step.

Step 3: In this step, Exness will ask you to choose a trading account type, including: Demo account and real account. In this case, we will show you how to create a real account to start trading.

Step 4: After selecting the account type, the system will switch to an interface asking you to complete the profile to be able to deposit money. Select “Complete profile” and perform the following verification steps one by one:

Verify Email address: You will receive a 6-digit confirmation code via registered email. Enter this code to verify email.

Verify phone number: Continue to enter your phone number and choose how to receive the verification code (via SMS or call). Enter the confirmation code to complete phone number verification.

Add personal profile information: Complete the profile with information such as first name, last name, date of birth, residential address and gender.

Step 5: After completing your profile information, you need to answer some survey questions related to:

Purpose of opening account (e.g. investment, risk protection, speculation).

Sources of income and assets (savings, income from business, pensions, inheritance,…).

Current industry/occupation (accounting, engineering, marketing, healthcare,…).

Total current assets, professional status, trading experience in the past 3 years, time spent analyzing the market per week, monthly investment income ratio and future trading plans.

Preferred trading instruments (forex, metals, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies,…).

Through what information channel did you know about Exness?

Step 6: Continue the verification process by checking document information. Please press “Confirm” to complete the verification process.

Step 7: After completing the registration, you need to download the Exness app from CHPlay (Android) or App Store (iOS). After downloading and installing the application, open the app, select “Sign in”. Use the email and password registered in the previous steps to log in.

After successfully logging in, you should create a 4-digit password or turn on authentication using Face ID or fingerprint to increase account security.

2FA authentication steps for Exness account

To ensure the security of your Exness account and protect personal information during trading, it is important to enable two-factor authentication (2FA). After successfully creating an account, you should set up this security feature with the following steps:

Step 1 : Access “Personal Area” on your account, select “Settings”, then press “Privacy Settings”. Here, you will see a “Change” option to begin the security setup process. Next, select “Google Authenticator” and authenticate again with email or phone number.

Step 2 : Once you have chosen the authentication method via email or phone number, download the Google Authenticator application on your phone. Use the app to scan the QR code provided or manually enter the security key by filling in the account name and security key sent by the system. The application will provide you with a 6-digit verification code, each time you log in you will have to enter this code to complete.

Step 3 : After entering the authentication code from Google Authenticator, click “Confirm” to activate and complete the two-layer security process for the account.

FAQ when registering for Exness

Can one email address open multiple Exness accounts?

Exness only allows one email account to register for one account. If you want to open more accounts, you need to use a different email address. Note that each new account will be created in a completely separate Personal Area with a different support code.

What to do if the information in the verification documents does not match the account registration name?

If the information on the verification documents does not match the name registered on the account, Exness will suspend trading activities of that account. You need to contact Exness via hotline, ChatBot or email to receive support and verify accurate information.

How many phone numbers and personal information can users add at Exness?

Exness does not limit the number of phone numbers and personal information a user can add to an account. However, to ensure quick support, you should only add a maximum of 5 phone numbers per day.

How to change Exness account name?

To change the name on your Exness account, follow these steps:

Step 1 : Log in to your account and go to “Personal Area.”

Step 2 : Select “Setup” from the main menu on the left to edit personal information, including account name. After editing, remember to press “Save” to complete the changes.

Why do I get an error when uploading documents to the system?

There are many causes of errors when uploading documents. You should check for responses from Exness via email (including your spam box). If the cause is still unknown, please contact Exness via hotline, email or other support channels for answers and resolution.

Steps to verify foreign accounts on Exness?

When signing up for Exness, you should create an account in your country of residence to ensure a quick and secure verification process. If you travel, wait to return to your home country before opening an account, as phone number and address verification must match the country of registration.

Proof of identity (POI): You need to provide an ID issued by your government of residence, regardless of where the account was opened. For example, if you are a Vietnamese citizen living in Malaysia, you need to provide a Vietnamese-issued ID for verification.

Proof of address (POR): You must provide proof of address from the country where you registered your account. For example, if you are an Indian citizen and register an account in South Africa, you will need to provide a South African address.

If you change countries after verification, contact Exness support to update the address. Note, Exness does not accept citizens from specific countries and cannot complete verification if you belong to these countries.

Which account should I choose at Exness?

Exness offers a variety of accounts suitable for different trading styles, giving investors the flexibility to choose based on needs and preferences. Below is a summary of the main account types:

Standard and Standard Cent accounts, suitable for all levels of traders with low minimum deposits (from $10, depending on payment method). Allows trading with smaller volumes, reducing risks and providing practice opportunities for newbies.

Pro, Zero and Raw Spread professional accounts. Aimed at experienced traders, offering premium trading conditions with low and flexible spreads. Supports instant as well as market execution, while Zero and Raw Spread offer more control over spreads.

In general, standard accounts are suitable for beginners, while professional types are ideal for experienced traders.

Conclusion

TraderForex’s above article guides you in detail how to register for Exness on both computer and phone, and answers common questions along the way. Just follow these steps and you can quickly and easily create a trading account on Exness.

