The Journey to Becoming A Quality Engineering Leader: Q&A with Gopinath Kathiresan

Gopinath Kathiresan, a senior quality manager at a Silicon Valley tech giant, has overcome many challenges on his path to career fulfillment and success. He began his tech career in India at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. At the time, the tech industry was focused on software engineers and developers, and many companies didn’t recognize the importance of quality engineering. After immigrating to the United States, Kathiresan adapted to a new environment and continued to rise professionally, honing his skills and expertise with roles at innovative industry leaders such as Wipro, GE, and Bio-Rad. The career path of Kathiresan, a seasoned expert in the field, provides key takeaways for those looking to follow a similar trajectory. Kathieresan’s story underscores how perseverance and flexibility are crucial for long-term success in tech. In this Q&A, Kathiresan offers valuable insights for both current and aspiring quality engineers, discussing the transformative power of education, persistence, and continuous learning.

Q: How did your journey lead you to one of the most prominent tech companies in the world?

Kathiresan: My journey is a testimony of how learning, growth, and persistence can help one climb the corporate ladder and achieve things never thought possible. As a child in India, I was fascinated by new computers and technologies and dreamed of working for one of the Silicon Valley tech giants. Today, I’m a senior quality manager and manage a team of 50 engineers. My team develops mission-critical applications relied on by millions of users worldwide. We leverage state-of-the-art technologies, including cloud computing, advanced security and privacy, machine learning, and large language models (LLMs), to ensure top-tier performance and innovation.

Q: Can you discuss your early career experience and how you became interested in quality engineering?

Kathiresan: I began my journey by teaching myself about programming and testing tools by watching expert videos and reading articles to build my skill set. This self-driven learning led to my first technical role at Wipro in India, where I gained hands-on experience in quality assurance and software testing. It was there I learned the importance of meticulous attention to detail.

After immigrating to the United States, I stumbled upon an opportunity in quality engineering at GE Healthcare. In that role, I discovered just how vital precision and adherence to regulations are in healthcare. For example, a poorly designed or tested device could lead to a misdiagnosis. In healthcare, that can be a matter of life and death.

Q: How has the role of quality engineering evolved over the years?

Kathiresan: When I began my tech career in 2008, at the height of the Great Recession, quality engineering wasn’t seen as a promising or essential field. Many organizations lacked a quality engineering team because they didn’t fully grasp the impact of quality on the user experience. Quality engineers were undervalued, and this stigma was reflected in hiring practices throughout big tech companies. At that time, the ratio was roughly 20 developers to every quality engineer. Since then, the perception of quality engineering has changed drastically. Organizations now recognize that quality engineering is essential to competitiveness, customer satisfaction, and error prevention. As of October 2023, there was one tester for every three developers, a testament to the growing importance of the role. It’s not only a rewarding career but also a financially lucrative one. According to salary.com, as of August 2024, the average quality engineer salary in the United States was $102,799.

Q: What is the importance of user experience in your work?

Kathiresan: I always encourage my team members to approach their work from two perspectives. First, view the technology from the user’s viewpoint. Most people aren’t tech experts, so it’s critical to ask, “How will my grandfather use this?” A product’s success hinges on its usability for non-tech users.

Second, accessibility is essential. It’s crucial to ensure that any software application accommodates people from various backgrounds, including those who speak different languages or who have disabilities. For example, is the placement of a search button placed appropriately for a visually impaired person? Placing it at the top of the screen instead of the bottom could make it more accessible to someone with limited hand mobility.

Q: What roles do continuous learning and mentorship play in your career?

Kathiresan: Continual education and mentorship are of the utmost importance in advancing in a quality engineering—or any tech—career. One of the best pieces of advice I’ve received is to constantly upskill especially in new and emerging technologies. Staying ahead of the curve ensures tech professionals remain agile and valuable in this fast-changing industry.

Mentorship is equally critical. I have been fortunate enough to have had exceptional mentors throughout my career who provided invaluable industry insights, guidance, and opportunities to grow my network. It’s a two-way street, however. Mentees can offer fresh and diverse perspectives with more seasoned professionals. Diversity of thought drives innovation, and, learning from professionals with diverse backgrounds and experiences can unlock unique answers to complex problems. Most importantly, be a lifelong learner. Attend workshops, seek advanced certifications, and participate in industry events focusing on new trends and technologies. Keep pushing boundaries.

Q: Do you have any advice for aspiring engineers or those looking to advance their careers?

Kathiresan: My advice is simple: stay curious, continuously upskill, and stay on top of emerging trends and technologies. This will position you as an indispensable engineer and employee. Always be open to learning from people at all levels of the organization. Collaborate with others, regardless of their role in the organization. Break down significant challenges into smaller, more manageable tasks. Be proactive in adding value to your work. Don’t wait for others to tell you what to do—take initiative. Seek mentorship from more experienced engineers and don’t hesitate to ask for help. The ability to collaborate and learn from others is a game-changer in a technology career.

The importance of hiring immigrant quality engineers

Diversity of background, experience, thought, and culture is invaluable in the technology sector, particularly in quality engineering. Highly skilled immigrant engineers bring specialized skills, unique perspectives, and expertise that fill critical gaps in the global tech workforce, helping companies meet demanding product development and testing standards. In a field where attention to detail, creativity, and adaptability are essential, the diverse backgrounds of immigrant engineers facilitate comprehensive approaches to quality assurance and software testing. Immigrant engineers are also vital for global competitiveness. They foster collaboration and contribute to cutting-edge solutions. By combining technical expertise with a commitment to personal and professional growth, immigrant quality engineers can stand out in their field and continue to grow in a competitive marketplace.

