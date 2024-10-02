The Impact of Automated Network Testers on Network Operations Teams Efficiency

Network technicians and engineers rely heavily on automated network testers to enhance their work quality, boost efficiency, and minimize downtime. While improvements in work quality and uptime are typically measurable through MTTR (mean time to resolution) on (trouble) tickets and complaints, assessing efficiency can be challenging. This is primarily because many network professionals have used automated network testers throughout their careers, making it difficult to compare efficiency with non-automated tools.

NetAlly’s Research Focus

As a manufacturer of automated network testers, NetAlly wanted to investigate the efficiency real world effect of these tools among our clients. While many manufacturers promote potential time savings of “ x hours per day” or “y% efficiency improvements”, NetAlly aimed to uncover real-world efficiency gains. The actual time saved depends on various factors, such as the organization type and the workload of network technicians and engineers beyond troubleshooting and deploying networks.

Research Methodology

NetAlly interviewed their clients, using automated network testers in general.

Answers that solely focused on NetAlly products were excluded to maintain impartiality.

Only network engineers and network technicians were interviewed, as they have the most relevant knowledge and experience with automated testing tools.

Key Findings

Time Savings

One of the most notable findings from the research was that 100% of respondents who use automated network testing handheld devices reported time savings. This unanimous result highlights the significant impact these tools have on the efficiency of network professionals. The majority of respondents (76%) claimed time savings of 1-5 hours per network technician/engineer per week, indicating a consistent improvement in productivity across various organizations. Furthermore, a significant portion (20%) reported savings of 6-10 hours per week per tester/engineer, demonstrating the potential for even greater efficiency gains. Interestingly, only a small percentage of respondents claimed savings of 15-20 hours (2%) or 20+ hours (2%) per week per tester/engineer, suggesting that while substantial time savings are possible, they may be less common in practice.

Tool Sharing

Another critical aspect of the research focused on how automated network testers are shared among team members. The study found that, on average, tools are almost always shared with others, highlighting the collaborative nature of network testing and the importance of maximizing the utility of these devices. In fact, 42% of respondents reported sharing “their own” automated network tester among 2-3 FTEs (full-time equivalents), while 22% of respondents share the tool with 4-6 FTEs. This widespread practice of tool sharing not only promotes teamwork but also allows organizations to make the most of their investment in automated testing technology. However, it’s worth noting that roughly 12% of respondents don’t share the tool with others, which can limit the overall benefits of automated network testers within those organizations.

Hours Saved Per FTE

When examining the hours saved per FTE, the research provided some interesting insights. An impressive 95% of respondents reported savings of up to 10 hours per week per network technician/engineer. This finding suggests that even with tool sharing, individual network professionals can still experience significant efficiency gains. Moreover, this result underscores the cumulative impact of automated network testers on team productivity and highlights the potential for considerable time savings across an organization.

Cost Savings

It’s clear that network technicians/ engineers save time and are more efficient when they are empowered with a network tester. Increased efficiency can be translated into direct cost savings. For instance, if a network technician/ engineer can troubleshoot more issues in the same amount of time, the need for temporary employees or an external workforce, is less. With the average hourly rate of $37 for a network technician (according to Glassdoor.com), the efficiency benefits (and therefore financial benefits) can be substantial, particularly when tools are shared among employees. For instance, saving 15-20 hours per week without sharing the tool results in an average efficiency increase of $647.50 per week. The research found that on average, the hours saved per week are 1-5 hours, if the tool is shared with 5 other FTE’s the average savings yield an even greater average (see Figure 4). This emphasizes the importance of tool sharing for maximizing the return on investment, rather than improving the efficiency through a tool per employee when using automated network testing devices.

The Impact of Time Savings in Network Operations

Investing in automated network testers is a strategic move that can transform IT operations. By equipping teams with tools that help them rapidly identify and resolve network issues, you free up valuable time and resources. This shift allows the technical staff to concentrate on high-priority projects that drive innovation and business growth. With fewer disruptions and faster problem resolution, these teams can focus on enhancing network security, optimizing performance, and developing innovative solutions that give organizations a competitive edge. In turn, this investment not only boosts productivity and efficiency but also elevates the overall performance and reputation of the IT department.

Conclusion

Automated network testers provide substantial efficiency gains for network engineers and technicians. While individual time savings may seem modest, the cumulative effect of sharing tools among team members can lead to significant productivity gains for organizations. As automated testing tools continue to be a staple in the industry, understanding their real-world impact on efficiency is crucial for network professionals and businesses alike. By investing in these devices and promoting a culture of tool sharing, companies can unlock the full potential of their network testing teams and drive measurable improvements in productivity and network performance.