The Health Benefits of Herbal Tea

Ever had hemp tea? This sustainable tea is made from hemp flowers and leaves and is becoming increasingly popular. But is it healthy? And can you get stoned from this tea?

What is hemp tea?

Hemp tea is made from hemp leaves and flowers. Some people think they will taste ‘weed’ when they drink hemp tea, but that is certainly not the case. The taste of the tea is mild, fresh, slightly sweet and with a little tingle at the end. When we let people taste the tea, they often say that it tastes like green tea, but less bitter. What we find special, and you notice this especially when you drink it more often, is that hemp gives such a nice mild feeling in your mouth. You can taste this especially in our pure hemp tea, but even when we mix herbs with it, such as in our blends, you continue to have that mild feeling. That is what makes hemp distinctive.

Why should you drink hemp tea?

To start with: hemp tea is free of caffeine, the substance that is often found in black and green tea. This means that this tea will not keep you awake in the evening. How nice! In addition, most hemp tea also contains a small amount of cannabidiol CBD. This substance is increasingly associated with stress relief, better sleep or even reducing pain. In our hemp tea blends, in addition to the hemp, we only use real herbs. So, no aromas, sugars or other flavourings that you increasingly find in teas. It also contains no calories.

There are many reasons for that. For starters, hemp is a great crop to grow. It doesn’t require pesticides. It absorbs a lot of CO2s and it improves the soil. For farmers, it’s a good ‘rotation crop’ after they’ve grown other crops. In addition, all parts of the hemp plant have a sustainable function. The fibers can be used to make clothing, insulation material or even very sustainable housing. The hemp seeds are the best available plant source of proteins and omegas, making them perfect for a vegan diet. And the leaves and flowers of the plant are used for this delicious mild hemp tea. Nothing of the plant is wasted. In addition, organic hemp tea does not contain any pesticides in the plant or soil. And that’s better for soil life.

Is hemp tea healthy?

You can drink a jar of hemp tea without feeling guilty. It contains no calories and no theine. For people who find it difficult to drink enough water during the day, this is a nice alternative. It is also a good thirst quencher in the summer. You can make the hemp tea the night before and let it cool down in the fridge overnight. If you like, you can add a slice of lemon, mint, ginger or even some fruit. A nice tasty alternative to iced tea from the store, which is often full of sugars. That makes it a healthy choice.

Can you get stoned from it?

No, you won’t get stoned from hemp tea. At least, not from legal hemp tea. For this legal hemp tea, we use fiber hemp. This crop contains almost no THC. THC is the substance that causes the psychoactive effect of the cannabis plant. Fiber hemp may be grown in Europe, provided that it contains a maximum of 0.2 percent THC. For comparison: the cannabis plant contains about twenty percent THC. That is a hundred times as much. Even if you were to smoke an entire field of fiber hemp, you still wouldn’t get stoned from it. The government checks this with every harvest. In a cup of our tea, the THC is even completely absent. So, you absolutely can’t get stoned from this and you can drink hemp tea all day long with a clear conscience.