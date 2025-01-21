The Hashgraph Association Collaborates with Taurus to Enhance HBAR Custody and Staking

The Hashgraph Association has collaborated with Taurus to enhance HBAR custody and staking for financial institutions.

Takeaway Points

Taurus, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, on Monday announced a new strategic partnership with The Hashgraph Association (THA), a Swiss innovation leader at the forefront of empowering a digital future for all, to drive global adoption of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) with a focus on fast-growing regions. The collaboration will allow the integration of HBAR, Hedera’s native cryptocurrency, and the Hedera Token Service (HTS)—an API that enables the configuration, minting, and management of fungible and non-fungible tokens on the Hedera Network—into Taurus’ platform.

The partnership will give Hashgraph Association access to Hedera’s fast, secure, and sustainable distributed ledger technology, Taurus said.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said, “Taurus is a world-class, secure platform for digital asset management. With increasingly positive market sentiment and a more established regulatory landscape, demand for institutional-grade custody and tokenization has ramped up of late. It is a great pleasure to work with the Taurus team to integrate Hedera and enable new opportunities in secure digital assets.”

Lamine Brahimi, Taurus Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented, “Adding HBAR to our platform reflects our commitment to supporting the world’s most advanced blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. We are excited to work with The Hashgraph Association to provide institutional clients with the tools they need to securely store and issue HBAR, while contributing to the wider adoption of its ecosystem.”

What is the goal of the partnership?

According to the report, beyond technical integration, the partnership between the two companies aims to promote growth and expand institutional adoption of Hedera’s decentralized enterprise-grade solutions across the financial and banking industry globally, primarily targeting Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Taurus’ state-of-the-art technology stack, which specializes in custody, tokenization, and node infrastructure, will allow banks and other financial institutions to securely custody and stake HBAR and issue Hedera-based tokenized assets while meeting regulatory and stringent security standards, the report stated.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association (THA) is pioneering a new era of digital enablement. With a focus on funding, training, and venture-building programs, THA supports the adoption of enterprise-grade Hedera-powered solutions globally. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association provides funding for innovation, research, and development that enables economic inclusion and a digital future for all, with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For further information, visit www.hashgraph.swiss.

About Taurus SA

Taurus SA is a Swiss FinTech, founded in April 2018, that provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure solutions to issue, custody, and trade any digital assets: cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, and digital currencies. Taurus is a global leader in the banking segment, entrusted by the full spectrum of financial institutions: systemic banks, universal banks, online banks, crypto-banks, private banks, and broker-dealers. Taurus also operates a marketplace for private assets and tokenized securities. Taurus SA is a securities firm supervised and regulated by FINMA. TDX is an organized trading facility operated by Taurus. For further information on Taurus, please visit www.taurushq.com.