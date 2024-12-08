The Growing Potential of Advanced Technologies in Telemedicine and Telecare; Yossi Graff, VP Revenue of Essence SmartCare 

In this interview with TechBullion, Yossi Graff, VP Revenue of Essence SmartCare, discusses the transformative impact of advanced technologies in telemedicine and telecare, emphasizing their role in enabling seniors to age in place with safety, independence, and dignity. Advanced telecare integrates digital innovations such as remote monitoring, AI-driven solutions, and mobile safety devices to enhance the quality of life for elderly individuals and those with chronic conditions.

Essence SmartCare is at the forefront of this revolution, offering innovative solutions like MDsense, a radar-based fall detection device, and Umbrella, a mobile fall detection system powered by AI algorithms. The company’s VitalOn platform exemplifies the integration of telecare and telemedicine, providing continuous activity and health monitoring to meet the complex needs of aging populations. These technologies prioritize real-time intervention and preventative care, reducing hospital visits and improving patient outcomes.

Graff highlights the ethical importance of data protection in telecare, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and avoiding invasive surveillance technologies such as cameras. He also envisions a future where telemedicine expands accessibility and fosters seamless collaboration among care providers, enhancing the personalization of services through advanced AI and data analysis.

As the demand for telemedicine grows, driven by convenience, cost savings, and shifting healthcare preferences, Graff underscores Essence SmartCare’s commitment to leading the industry’s digital transformation. He calls for deeper collaboration among industry stakeholders to create equitable, efficient, and preventative care solutions that prioritize the wellbeing and dignity of seniors globally.

What is advanced telemedicine or telecare and how does it help seniors age in place?

Advanced telemedicine or telecare refers to using digital technologies, such as remote patient monitoring devices or data-driven platforms, to deliver healthcare services and manage medical conditions from afar.

For the 92% of elderly individuals who desire to live in the comfort of their own home, advanced telecare has been especially beneficial in enabling aging-in-place while receiving the medical attention and safety monitoring they need. These services include real-time monitoring of vital signs, fall detection capabilities, and proactive alerting, which provide caregivers, healthcare professionals and loved ones with real-time insights to intervene when needed, preventing hospitalizations or worsening conditions. Through advanced telecare, seniors gain peace of mind by maintaining their independence and quality of life, while feeling secure knowing that help is always available when needed.

At Essence SmartCare, our approach begins with understanding the important needs of seniors or those living with chronic conditions. Our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously create tailored solutions that better serve seniors, enabling them to live full, independent lives. Out ultimate goal is to transform the care industry by delivering solutions that enhance the quality of life and promote a better, more connected works for seniors.

How is Essence SmartCare implementing AI in telecare services, and how does it impact the user?

AI is transforming telecare by enabling more personalized, efficient, and proactive solutions that elevate the overall user experience. As these technologies advance, they promise to further improve patients’ quality of life and help users maintain their independence at home and beyond.

AI simplifies the user experience, especially during critical emergency situations. In addition to wearable devices, Essence SmartCare has developed hands-free solutions like MDsense, a radar-based fall detection device with voice-activated communications. MDSense was developed through extensive research, leveraging RADAR technology that can identify when a person is lying on the ground. It utilizes a deep learning model trained on more than 20,000 body positions, allowing highly accurate fall detection.

Understanding that senior care must be comprehensive, we’ve also created Umbrella, a mobile panic safety device, which provides constant monitoring, both at home and on the go. Umbrella functions as a portable fall detection system, using an accelerometer and a gyroscope to monitor speed and angular changes in three dimensions, taking fall detection accuracy to the next level. The data is processed through a deep learning algorithm, convolutional neural network (CNN), to accurately detect falls and minimize false alarms.

At Essence SmartCare, we envision AI as an invisible safety net—anticipating needs in real-time and offering protection without disrupting daily life. Our commitment to innovation drives us to create even more intuitive, responsive AI systems, ensuring technology enhances the human experience and provides peace of mind.

An important aspect to consider is the management of users’ personal data. How is it managed? How is their protection preserved?

Seniors are increasingly adopting technological devices, with 75% of adults 65 and older using the internet, data privacy has become a concern. At Essence SmartCare, we take data protection very seriously and adhere to strict ethical standards, fully compliant with general data protection regulations (GDPR). This ensures that personal data is securely managed and used responsibly to enhance users’ care without compromising on privacy.

Importantly, none of Essence SmartCare’s devices installed in the home contain cameras, ensuring that users’ safety and monitoring activities are achieved without visual surveillance, further safeguarding privacy and dignity.

In the short and long term, what are the most important challenges that the company must face?

Our commitment is to deliver exceptional telecare and telemedicine solutions that enable comprehensive, future-proof care. By leveraging the latest technologies and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of an aging population, we strive to set new standards in care, ensuring every individual receives the support they need to live with dignity and independence.

At Essence SmartCare, we aim to lead the digital transformation of the telecare industry by developing advanced proactive and preventive solutions. We’re utilizing the newest technologies including AI, for habit learning, real-time fall detection, and voice recognition. Our goal is to provide users with comprehensive security, moving beyond reactive solutions that rely solely on emergency buttons, ensuring seniors are protected at all times, even when they are unable to call for help.

Is there a demand for telemedicine from patients?

Yes, telemedicine is in high demand as more patients seek continuous monitoring and quick access to care. It helps detect health issues early, manage chronic conditions effectively, and ultimately improve quality of life.

A growing number of people have moved away from in-person doctor visits, either due to overcrowded hospitals or recommendations to avoid contagion. 80% of people have accessed care via telemedicine at least once, signaling that not only is it popular but that it’s here to stay.

What does the integration of advanced telecare and telemedicine look like?

When we introduced our VitalOn platform, it brought a new concept to the health care market by integrating telecare and telemedicine into a single solution. This platform offers continuous activity monitoring for the elderly and chronically ill.

As people age and their medical needs become more complex, they seek both safety and independence in their homes. This comprehensive platform addresses this need by allowing seniors to monitor their vital signs from home while staying directly connected to caregivers and healthcare professionals. This integration ensures seniors can continue to age-in-place, even if they have medical needs or require regular, chronic or even intensive care.

What are its advantages for the user?

Telemedicine reduces the number of patients referred to specialty centers and hospitals, with reports showing only 5% of telemedicine encounters requiring an in-person visit following a virtual healthcare visit. helping to ease overcrowding in the healthcare system. It also supports continuity of care by creating a secure communication ecosystem between patients and healthcare professionals, allowing for more flexible scheduling and easier access to care. Additionally, patients utilizing telecare services have been found to save between $147 and $186 per visit compared to in-person hospital visits.

In addition to saving time and costs, it simplifies processes like requesting prescriptions, test results consultation and scheduling appointments. Telemedicine also enhances the quality of care for both chronic and low-risk patients by reducing unnecessary hospital visits and increasing the efficiency of consultations.

Healthcare professionals also benefit from faster diagnoses, fewer unnecessary tests and improved primary care. In fact, telemedicine facilitates collaboration between doctors and specialists, allowing them to share consultation notes, medical histories, test results, images and other relevant data.

What is behind the increased demand for hospital-at-home services?

No hospital, no matter how sophisticated, can match the comfort and healing environment of a patient’s own home. With tools like the VitalOn platform, doctors can now stay connected with patients seamlessly while they recover at home.

VitalOn collects patient data and shares it with healthcare professionals in real-time through an easy-to-use interface tailored to individual care plans. The platform allows healthcare providers to deliver consultation and care while reducing the number of in-person hospital visits. Patients benefit by staying in a comfortable, familiar environment, which is often key to recovery, without compromising on the frequency or quality of care.

Where is the immediate future of telemedicine headed? What new care opportunities will it offer?

Telemedicine has and will continue to greatly expand, with projections estimating that the industry will grow by 24% between 2023 and 2030, largely due to technological advancements which are continually increasing in usability and helping meet the growing demand from younger, tech-savvy generations. Its convenience, cost-effectiveness and advanced features make it an appealing option for many.

Advanced telemedicine and telecare offers significant benefits for the almost 95% of older people living with a chronic condition who require continuous monitoring. When we launched VitalOn, we saw a high demand from patients looking for comprehensive health monitoring that easily fits into their daily lives.

Wearables such as smartwatches and sensors that monitor blood pressure, glucose levels, respiratory rates, and sleep patterns, will continue to improve, too. By leveraging the vast amount of data generated by these devices, AI will play an important role in analyzing patterns and supporting clinical decisions.

What does working in the care sector add to your life on a personal level?

I love working in this industry because it has given me the chance to make a meaningful contribution to society. Putting my energy towards innovative solutions and collaborating with multidisciplinary teams on projects that positively impact the health, wellbeing, and overall lives of the elderly makes the joy of entrepreneurship even more meaningful and rewarding.

At Essence SmartCare, we envision a world where technology seamlessly integrates into people’s lives, providing support exactly when needed in a non-intrusive way. It’s deeply fulfilling to know that our technology allows seniors to live fuller, more independent lives.

Is technology an effective form of care?

As with every industry, technology can be an extremely effective tool in healthcare when used thoughtfully and strategically. Our solutions are designed with a focus on attentiveness and personalization, ensuring high levels of effectiveness. Digital health platforms allow care plans to be tailored according to individual needs through real-time, accurate data. Tools like mobile emergency alarms and remote patient monitoring systems also enhance care by addressing the specific needs of each user.

By offering a convenient way to receive care without the need to travel, technology improves access for people in rural areas or those with limited mobility, saving an average of 2.9 hours of round trip driving time and 1.2 hours of in-clinic time per visit. As such, telemedicine optimizes time and expenses for both patients and healthcare professionals.

What sets Essence SmartCare apart from other players in the industry?

It’s simple, our unwavering commitment to deliver uncompromised care. This is reflected through our core pillars that shape every aspect of our operations—credibility, expertise, service, and a forward-looking approach to the future of elderly care.

Essence SmartCare is trusted by over 100 global partners, with a presence in 27 countries and over 1 million installations. Our technology facilitates 3.5 million emergency calls annually, establishing us as a reliable and credible force in telecare. With a global reach and diverse portfolio, we have cultivated deep expertise in senior care beyond experience to gain a profound understanding of telecare and telehealth.

We pride ourselves on providing a personalized and warm service, treating every customer with the same care we expect for the elderly they support. Finally, our commitment to the future ensures that our platforms, covering emergency response, behavioral monitoring, and vital health parameters, is ready to meet the evolving needs of senior care—both today and tomorrow.

If you had a magic wand, what would you immediately change in the industry?

If I had a magic wand, I’d create a deeper and more seamless integration between all key players in the telecare industry: private providers, public institutions, technology developers and, of course, end users. I envision a system where communication between these actors is completely transparent, fast, and efficient, allowing for fully personalized services tailored to individual needs.

This would include the ability to predict a senior’s needs before an emergency occurs, using AI and real-time data analysis to enable preventative and not just reactive care. I would also ensure equitable access to telecare technology, regardless of geographic location or economic status, so that all elderly and vulnerable people can benefit from the best available services.

Finally, I would enhance training and support for professionals in the industry, ensuring they have the necessary tools to provide exceptional care in a motivating and rewarding work environment.

These changes would make the telecare industry more efficient and accessible, focusing on the wellbeing and dignity of every person it serves.