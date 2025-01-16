The Future of Wearable Cognitive Assistance

After finding modest success in consumer gadgetry like fitness trackers and smartwatches, wearable technology has greatly expanded in recent years, finding its way into industries like healthcare, aviation, and manufacturing. The latest trend is wearable cognitive assistance (WCA) devices, which include tools like smart glasses and mixed-reality headsets that can give step-by-step guidance through complex tasks and enable remote collaboration.

These tools are powered by industry experts like Manish Rajendran, an engineer with over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. As a Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting, Manish plays a pivotal role in expanding the connectivity capabilities of WCA by setting up private networks and infrastructures that allow organizations to run these devices seamlessly and process their data faster — making it easier for businesses to adopt wearable technology and successfully integrate it into day-to-day operations.

Here’s how Manish is improving the functionality and interconnectivity of these devices with 5G networking and edge computing.

The Evolution of Wearable Technology

Wearable technology started gaining mainstream traction in the 2000s with products like Bluetooth headsets and fitness trackers, while the 2010s saw the rise of high-tech devices like smartwatches and mixed-reality glasses.

As the technology became more reliable and durable, wearable devices began to see use in professional environments, with wearable cognitive assistance devices being built to help workers tackle complex jobs and improve their productivity.

These devices rely on the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, which means they share information with other devices in real time and convey that data to a centralized location. For example, in industrial settings, a WCA device may be equipped with sensors and cameras to scan its surroundings, interpret visuals, and give a worker step-by-step instructions on how to handle a complex task. This information is simultaneously relayed to other devices, workforce management software, and managers, who can get a bird’s eye view of the working environment and ensure all processes are running smoothly.

Due to the versatility and utility of these devices, the market is expanding at a rapid pace, and it’s currently projected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2023 to $11.5 billion in 2030. As WCA devices reach record levels of adoption, Manish has been instrumental in applying them in real-world applications.

Improving Wearables with 5G and Edge Computing

In 2011, Manish joined Deloitte Consulting, one of the largest U.S. consulting firms, and has worked as its 5G and Edge chief technical officer since 2023. His work primarily focuses on helping businesses integrate WCA devices by providing them with two key technologies: private 5G networks and edge computing infrastructures.

With speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second and near-zero latency, 5G allows WCA devices to communicate in real time with no delays or downtime — even in environments with high device density. And because these networks are private, they can handle thousands of devices simultaneously while keeping data secure, which is a crucial feature for large, data-heavy environments like hospitals and factories.

Supporting these systems is edge computing infrastructure, which stores data much closer to the source than remote cloud servers. By allowing the local processing of data, edge computing infrastructure reduces data transfer delays, improves response times, and gives businesses more access to their systems and data.

By combining private 5G networks and edge computing infrastructure, Manish is helping companies create robust infrastructures that allow their WCA devices to operate with minimal interruptions, reliably exchange information, and perform critical tasks without interruptions.

How WCA Is Impacting Industries

Improving Health Procedures

One promising use case of WCA devices is their ability to help medical professionals perform complex procedures with greater accuracy and precision.

Surgeons, for example, can use smart glasses to access pre-surgery checklists, view patient-specific data, and receive real-time feedback and guidance during operations. When employed by a skilled surgeon who complements this tech with his honed skill and experience, this reduces their risk of errors and helps them stay focused during critical moments.

This technology is already being employed and saving lives. Recently, surgeons in Spain successfully used Microsoft HoloLens’ mixed-reality headsets during the removal of a kidney tumor, showing the potential of this tech to improve patient outcomes and help health practitioners perform safer procedures.

Enhancing Manufacturing Workflows

WCA devices can also assist workers in manufacturing fields. For example, digitally powered wristbands allow workers in large factories to stay connected and share real-time updates about their tasks, while helmets with heads-up displays can alert workers to potential safety risks, helping them stay aware without disrupting their work.

Augmented reality glasses can also overlay digital information onto physical environments, highlight specific areas, display detailed instructions, and make it easier for workers to perform their tasks safely and efficiently. This technology is already increasing productivity by 25% in industries like logistics, where it’s being used to speed up tasks like locating and retrieving items.

Expanding Aviation Protocols

In the aviation industry, aircraft technicians can use mixed-reality headsets to identify and repair mechanical issues. Equipped with cameras and sensors, these headsets can provide step-by-step guidance through complex procedures and verify whether repairs were performed correctly.

WCA devices can also provide immersive training simulations for pilots. By displaying realistic visuals and detailed instructions, these tools allow trainees to practice challenging scenarios without real-world risks. This type of training has been shown to boost pilot confidence by up to 275%, making it a valuable complement to traditional methods.

To demonstrate the practical application of WCA in industries like aviation, Manish lays out a compelling example in a paper he co-authored, Trying on Wearable Cognitive Assistance.

Imagine a fully booked flight that’s delayed due to a mechanical issue. The issue requires a specialist to fix, but none are immediately available. Instead of canceling the flight, an on-site mechanic uses a mixed-reality headset that walks them through the repair process and verifies the fix. Within 30 minutes, the flight is cleared for takeoff. While this kind of approach would have been unimaginable a few decades ago, this accomplishment is well within reach today.

Unlocking the Full Potential of WCA

By outfitting organizations with private 5G networks and localized edge computing to power their WCA devices, Manish Rajendran is helping companies seamlessly integrate these tools into their daily workflows.

Whether it’s aiding surgeons in performing complex operations, helping factory workers stay connected and informed, or providing pilots with advanced training tools, wearable technology is quickly becoming a vital part of modern workplaces, all powered by the work of experts like Manish.