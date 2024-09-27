One cannot understate the giant leaps technology has made in the last few decades. In the 1900s who would have thought it would be so easy to connect with anyone from anywhere at any given time. The one thing about technology and innovation that surely cannot be denied is that it keeps getting better and smarter. Keeping this in mind, Asprofin Bank has partnered with 360 Wowcom to launch satellite and foldable phones, as well as a 360 Wow Live Digital Ecosystem.

The Dire Need for Cutting-Edge Connectivity

Even with the latest common technology, in areas with low connectivity or access to 5G/4G and data roaming, it can be difficult to connect virtually. Every person has faced this difficulty. The solution for this problem is given by 360 Wowcom, who has partnered with Asprofin Bank. They have launched a new line of phones including a satellite phone that has unique and unheard access to high-throughput satellite data transmission. The data transmission is obtained from low-earth orbit satellites, and is incredibly beneficial in rural and remote areas.

Foldable Phone Technology- The Latest, Customer-friendly Innovation

The unique properties of foldable phones set them apart from the traditional smartphones. With double the display, the customer can easily multi-task and get the accessibility of a handheld laptop. This foldable technology was introduced for the first time by ZTE in 2020, with notable improvements noted in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. As the latest in such technology, 360 Wowcom’s Foldable will surely cover all bases and have a unique style. The front-facing camera is placed under the display ensuring that the users have a completely seamless experience while using the phone.

For those who love to photograph the things around us, this phone has included a triple camera setup, with 108MP, 50MP and 50MP. Guo Wei Zhen of 360 Wowcom said that these cameras deliver “unbelievable clarity, depth, wider color gamut, and true-to-life color accuracy of images”.

360 Wow Live Digital Ecosystem – A Step Forward in Connectivity

Another unique feature present in the new phones by 360 Wowcom and Asprofin Bank is the access of 360 Wow Live – a digital ecosystem that is redefining connectivity. This platform includes Asprofin Bank’s secure wallet (Asprofin Bank Wallet), a social media space (WOW Space), a tailored news feed (WOW News), an online marketplace (WOW Mall), and a secure messaging app (WOW Message).

Asprofin Bank’s Secure Wallet: Offering safe and secure transactions to its users, Asprofin Bank’s Wallet provides customers with decentralized access to their funds. For cross border transactions, there is a 3-fold authentication method, which provides safety and security.

WOW Space: Introducing private spaces, communities, venue-based chats, and interest bubbles, WOW Space offers an unparalleled approach to social media. Users can interact with their loved ones and post updates for 24 hours.

WOW Mall: Using a blockchain-driven data handshake, WOW Mall keeps the data of customers private and safe.

WOW Message: This feature allows multiple-user video calls and collaborative workspaces, keeping all the data secure using Blockchain 4.0 technology.

Asprofin Bank has a well-known reputation for technological investments. Its move into the telecom space has been met with applause so far. The potential of satphones and foldable phones is vast; with users very eager to get their hands on the latest venture of Asprofin Bank and 360 Wowcom, that combines innovation with accessibility.

Keeping up the promise of innovation at every step, this partnership of Asprofin Bank and 360 Wowcom valued at $1 Billion, will revolutionize the market of handhelds and consumer tech accessibility.