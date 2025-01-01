The first art gallery in the world open non-stop – My encounter with art from Bucharest, Romania

I found the first art gallery in the world open non-stop in Romania. Right in the center of Bucharest.

About myself, I can tell you that I am a traveler who lives her life exploring cities and cultures, always looking for hidden beauty in unexpected places. This is how I arrived in Bucharest in December 2024. The city with the crowded streets, the old buildings that harmonize perfectly with the modern ones, the friendly people – all this impressed me pleasantly. It had been some time since I wanted to visit this city.

In one of the evenings, even though it was past midnight, the streets in the city center were full and vibrating with life like in any capital. In a random walk, the light of a bright advertisement particularly attracted me. Intrigued, I approached and discovered an art gallery that was open at that late hour of the night. I found out that it was recently opened – in November and that it was actually the first gallery in the world with a non-stop program. It seemed to me a special concept and idea. How many times have I arrived at a late hour in a city while in transit and could not visit something like that? I think it happened to many of us.

What I found beyond those doors was truly magical. The “Tablouri de Vis by Mihai Ionescu” gallery is not just a space where the paintings are exhibited; it is a whole universe full of stories and emotions. I also found in this gallery a collection of bionantism – a new artistic trend that fascinated me! Paintings with mechanisms, mystical and organic elements combining in a unique way and making each work seem to have its own life!

Besides these, I also found numerous paintings belonging to local artists, very beautiful works that proved to me that the Romanians are a people who love beauty.

I spent hours in the gallery, enveloped in silence and inspiration. Every corner seemed to hide a surprise – from static natures reinterpreted in an innovative way, to landscapes that evoked the feeling of witnessing the rebirth of a world. I was no longer surprised to see that there were other people like me in this location – taking pictures, chatting on the chairs or simply resting. It seemed like a place where time stopped! The generous and tastefully arranged space proved to me that whoever was in charge of this house was really passionate about this kind of thing. And, perhaps the most beautiful aspect, this gallery is open 24/7, giving everyone the opportunity to live this experience regardless of the time of day or night. The gallery also has a cafe open 24/7 and enveloping you in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

For me, “Tablouri de Vis by Mihai Ionescu” was not only an artistic discovery, but also an inner journey. It’s where you reconnect with your creative side, where you allow yourself to dream and believe in magic. If you ever arrive in Bucharest, don’t miss looking for this oasis of beauty and inspiration. “Tablouri de Vis by Mihai Ionescu” – the first non-stop art gallery in the world – is more than a gallery – it is a dream turned into reality.

Article provided by Tania Swanson.