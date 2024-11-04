The Essential Guide to CIMC TLC | RYC Shipping Container Factory

In the global logistics industry, ISO shipping containers are the backbone of seamless and efficient goods transportation. CIMC TLC | RYC stands out as a leading manufacturer, meeting stringent international standards and delivering high-quality, durable ISO shipping containers to meet diverse industry needs. This article delves into the unique aspects, production standards, and versatility of CIMC TLC | RYC’s ISO shipping container factory.

CIMC TLC | RYC: A Trusted Shipping Container Manufacturer

CIMC TLC | RYC, part of the renowned CIMC container division, has been manufacturing standard containers for nearly 30 years. With an impressive production capacity of 150,000 containers annually, the factory’s commitment to quality and compliance with international standards has established it as a reliable supplier in the shipping industry. CIMC TLC | RYC’s products are certified by major regulatory bodies including China CCS, France BV, Britain LR, and others.

Key Certifications and Standards

The factory ensures that its containers comply with the following standards:

China CCS

France BV

Britain LR

United States ABS

Japan JR

Russia RS

ISO Shipping Container: Definition and Specifications

An ISO Shipping Container refers to a 20-foot or 40-foot container designed according to International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards, ensuring a uniform and globally recognized size and structure. These containers are widely used in marine, rail, and road transport, allowing for seamless intermodal transfers.

Requirements for ISO Shipping Containers

According to ISO guidelines, a container must:

Be durable enough for repeated use. Facilitate the transportation of goods across various transport modes without requiring additional handling. Include devices for easy loading, unloading, and transfer. Provide convenient access for loading and unloading goods.

Common Sizes

CIMC TLC | RYC manufactures containers in two primary sizes:

20-foot container (length: 6068mm, width: 2438mm, height: 2591mm)

40-foot high cube container for larger cargo needs.

Markings and Codes on ISO Containers

Every ISO container must display certain mandatory and optional markings to comply with international shipping regulations. These markings help in the identification, operation, and safety checks for containers.

1. Identification Mark

Box Owner Code : Identifies the owning company, represented by four Latin letters.

Sequence Number : A unique six-digit number assigned to each container.

Check Number : A verification digit to ensure the validity of the identification number.

2. Operational Marks

Rated Weight : Specifies the maximum allowable weight of the loaded container.

Tare Weight : Indicates the weight of the empty container.

Country Code : Follows the two-letter code based on ISO 3166 standards (e.g., “CN” for China).

Size and Type Code : For instance, “22G1” represents a 20-foot container with specific type characteristics.

3. Environmental Adaptability

CIMC TLC | RYC containers are constructed to withstand extreme temperatures, from -40°C (-40°F) to +70°C (+158°F), maintaining both structural integrity and watertightness.

Advanced Production Technology and Quality Control

The CIMC TLC | RYC factory employs an automated production line equipped with advanced machinery and technology, ensuring that each container meets rigorous quality standards. A highly skilled and stable R&D and production team works to innovate and maintain the factory’s competitive edge, both in terms of pricing and product quality.

Production Capacity and Efficiency

With an annual production of 150,000 containers, the CIMC TLC | RYC facility is one of the most productive in the industry, leveraging automation to achieve both speed and consistency in production.

Applications of ISO Shipping Containers

ISO shipping containers serve a broad spectrum of applications, from transporting bulk goods to specialized requirements for temperature-sensitive products. CIMC TLC | RYC containers are suited for general cargo as well as specialized storage needs such as refrigerated or modified units for unique cargo.

Versatile Uses

General Cargo Shipping : Transportation of goods across long distances via sea container manufacturer , rail, or road.

Cold Storage Containers : For storing perishable goods with temperature controls.

Modified Containers : Customizations for specific industry applications, including ventilation, security, or additional access points.

Conclusion

CIMC TLC | RYC’s ISO Shipping Containers exemplify the highest standards in container manufacturing. From global certifications to a robust production process, these containers offer reliability, durability, and compliance with international standards. As the demand for secure, efficient, and standardized transportation grows, CIMC TLC | RYC remains a pivotal player in the industry, continuously evolving to meet the needs of global trade.