The Emergence of a New Inner Growth Platform, ‘Palpables’ Through the Integration of Blockchain and IoT

Amid the constant influx of external stimuli and the flood of information, a revolutionary platform, Palpables, has emerged, shifting our attention from the outside world to our inner selves. Palpables creates a unique ecosystem that encourages individuals to focus on themselves, fostering inner growth through concrete rewards and tangible incentives.

With the slogan “We provide the algorithm of your body” Palpables offers users an enhanced, personalized healthcare service. This innovative ecosystem, which combines IoT and blockchain technology, allows users to accumulate data in their daily lives, develop personalized algorithms, and pursue continuous self-improvement and inner growth.

An Innovative Ecosystem Combining IoT and Blockchain

The Palpables ecosystem integrates user-friendly smart scales, a blockchain-based reward system, and AI solutions built through data accumulation. This combination creates a sustainable business model inspired by statistical insurance models.

Users can participate in the Palpables ecosystem in two ways

Minting Shiro NFTs (including Palpables devices): An option for Web3 users that includes additional ecosystem benefits.

Purchasing Palpables devices (smart scales): An option for Web2 users to join immediately.

Palpables Smart Scale: Grounded in Reality

“It all starts with both feet on the ground.” The Palpables smart scale is more than just a weight measurement device—it’s a tool for self-understanding. By measuring their weight twice a day and recording their diet and activities, users are rewarded with $PALT tokens. Palpables’ intuitive self-verification method works without requiring sensitive biometric data, such as iris recognition, ensuring ease of use while maintaining privacy. This reward system helps users consistently check their health status and foster inner growth.

Personalized Algorithms and Data-Driven Healthcare

Palpables collects and analyzes user health data to provide personalized algorithms that help users reach their desired health goals. These algorithms continuously update, ensuring that they contribute to both health improvements and inner growth.

Rather than focusing solely on weight management, these algorithms encompass a variety of factors, including diet, exercise habits, and sleep patterns, to create a comprehensive health profile. Based on this data, users receive tailored routines designed to strengthen both physical and mental well-being.

Advanced Healthcare Services

Using accumulated algorithm data, Palpables offers even more refined healthcare services. Personalized algorithms allow users to gain deeper insights into their body and mind, enabling them to set specific goals and follow actionable steps. The Palpables ecosystem goes beyond simple data collection, providing a platform where this information can be practically utilized.

Users interact with Palpables through devices like the smart scale, measuring their weight daily and logging their diet and activities. In return, they earn $PALT tokens as rewards. The algorithms, continuously built from user data, provide ongoing feedback and recommendations, offering personalized wellness solutions that enhance users’ lives.

These advanced healthcare services not only support individual health improvement but also have the potential to evolve into statistical models that could be valuable to insurance companies or medical institutions. Palpables is building a sustainable business model that incentivizes users to maintain a healthy lifestyle while offering rewards for their progress.

Meet Your Companion, $SHIRO(NFTs)

At the heart of the Palpables ecosystem experience is $SHIRO, the adorable Palpables mascot. Represented as an NFT, $SHIRO accompanies users on their personal growth journey, providing support and encouragement. By minting the $SHIRO NFT, users acquire a companion that encourages them to stay focused and courageous throughout their personal growth journey, turning the path of inner growth into an exciting adventure.

Concrete Rewards and Sustainable Value

Palpables is committed to providing users with tokens and story NFTs that can be practically used and traded. The platform emphasizes the importance of how these digital assets are generated, ensuring they are issued based on what people truly value. Through repetitive, concrete actions accessible anytime, anywhere, users can enhance their lives, find satisfaction, and fully focus on their values.

The Roadmap to a Higher Level

Palpables has laid out a comprehensive roadmap for growing alongside its users:

Q4 2024 : Begin minting Palpables NFTs and introduce $SHIRO to the community

: Begin minting Palpables NFTs and introduce $SHIRO to the community Q1 2025 : Launch Palpables devices and apps, enabling users to start concrete routines

: Launch Palpables devices and apps, enabling users to start concrete routines Q2 2025 : Expand the ecosystem with a Palpables marketplace and diverse routine systems

: Expand the ecosystem with a Palpables marketplace and diverse routine systems Q3 2025 : Introduce Palpables governance tokens, allowing users to participate in decision-making

: Introduce Palpables governance tokens, allowing users to participate in decision-making Q4 2025: Pursue overall growth and sustainable value through the fully operational Palpables ecosystem

We invite you to join the Palpables ecosystem, which leads to a higher level of personal growth. By combining devices, blockchain technology, and a supportive community, Palpables offers a sustainable and unique path to inner growth that is incomparable to others. The platform aims to create an environment where more users can focus on themselves and achieve significant changes through small daily actions.

Palpables is not just a blockchain-based reward system. It shows how small, everyday actions can lead to significant changes. The personalized algorithms that drive these changes analyze user data and guide them toward maintaining healthy habits.

More than a mere technological offering it is a partner in fostering inner growth. The goal is to help more users focus on themselves and embark on a journey towards a better life, aided by Palpables’ algorithms.

Join the Palpables universe with Shiro and start your journey of growth. We recommend beginning your path of inner growth with your very own algorithm through Palpables.

