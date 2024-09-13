The “Delphian School Difference”: Why Top Boarding Schools Produce So Many Future Leaders

You’re not imagining it: Top-tier boarding schools really do produce a disproportionate share of regional, national, and world leaders.

These institutions include storied institutions that you’ve probably heard of — even if you’re not a member of the global elite yourself — as well as lower-key but still highly respected schools like Oregon’s Delphian School.

What sets these institutions apart? What can other schools learn from them? And most importantly of all, why should you send your child to one? Here’s what you need to know.

They Welcome Students From All Walks of Life

The cliche that boarding school students are all cut from the same cloth is just that: a cliche. It’s decidedly not true. Not anymore, at least.

This means that if and when your student attends a residential school program, they are likely to meet and mingle with peers they wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet had they stayed home. It’s not that it’s not possible to replicate those experiences elsewhere if you choose not to enroll your child in boarding school, just that it could be more difficult to do so to the same depth and degree.

They’re Geographically and Culturally Diverse

Boarding schools also welcome students from all over the country, and in many cases from abroad as well. They’re both geographically and culturally diverse — melting pots, if you will. Like other forms of diversity, geographical and cultural diversity can open students’ eyes in ways that simply wouldn’t have occurred in more homogeneous peer groups.

They Often Support Self-Paced Learning

Many boarding schools, though by no means all, support self-paced learning and other forms of “non-traditional” pedagogy. This is true of The Delphian School and many other institutions that collectively aim to chart a different course than the standard public day school model. If you are not sure that the standard model is the best fit for your child’s learning style and interests, you may find greener pastures in a residential program.

They Provide a Wider Range of Academic and Extracurricular Experiences Than Many Public Schools

Boarding schools often have smaller cohort and class sizes than traditional institutions, especially public schools. Despite this, they often provide more academic and extracurricular variety.

They’re able to do this because they’re immersive and multifaceted. Often, faculty and staff fill multiple roles — teaching by day, coaching or supervising extracurricular programs in the evenings — and are both energized by and committed to their work as a result. Students, of course, benefit from the opportunity to take part in a classroom and non-classroom activities unavailable at home.

They Have Strong Alumni Networks

Many residential schools have strong, vibrant alumni networks. This is an important feature for several reasons.

One is that strong alumni networks tend to give graduates (and soon-to-be graduates) an advantage in a competitive job market.

Another is that alumni can provide critical recommendations for students applying to college and postcollegiate programs, which can be even more competitive than the employment market.

Still another is the social benefit of close-knit relationships that endure years after graduation. These relationships don’t have to be transactional; rather, they provide consistency, continuity and all the other benefits of long-term friendships.

They Foster a Sense of Purpose, Community and Connection

Even before graduation and the transition into the alumni network, boarding schools help foster a shared sense of purpose, community, and connection among students and their families. For many students, this is a formative experience that sets the tone for productive, mission-driven careers. Indeed, many boarding school graduates cite the camaraderie they enjoyed at school for pushing them to become leaders later in life.

They Promote Independence From a Young Age

Boarding school students tend to be more independent from a younger age than students who attend traditional non-residential schools.

This occurs partly by necessity, as boarding students learn how to manage their own affairs on a daily basis without constant parental supervision. At many institutions, it’s a natural outgrowth of programming and pedagogy as well. In other words, boarding school students respond to their institutions’ unique approaches to developing young people by becoming more resilient and self-directed. Needless to say, these soft skills serve them well in life.

They Have Seasoned, Dedicated Mentors (Both Students and Faculty)

Boarding schools tend to offer greater opportunities for one-on-one and small-group mentorship. These relationships can form between younger and older students, often in preceptorship settings. They can also form between students and faculty, as well as between students and other school staff.

Many leaders credit their school-age mentors for setting them up for professional success, and for making them better, more well-rounded people in general. Though its benefits are difficult to measure, they shouldn’t be discounted.

They Offer Opportunities to Give Back

Residential schools often have strong, deep, long-standing relationships with their host communities. This is a classic win-win situation for the school and the community — and for the school’s students, who benefit from opportunities to give back in countless ways. Whether it’s hosting community-focused events, supporting local charities or aid organizations, or simply making a difference in the lives of ordinary neighbors, these are the sorts of experiences that can change the course of a child’s life.

Could Boarding School Help Secure Your Child’s Future?

Sending your child to an elite residential school won’t guarantee them a long, successful career. However, your choice of school could make a big difference in the experiences they have, the connections they make, and the skills they develop during their formative years.

Does that mean a boarding school is certain to be the best fit for your child? Not at all. Many future leaders come out of non-boarding schools, including some not known for academic rigor or strong alumni networks. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, as they say.

On the other hand, every parent wants to give their child the best possible chance to succeed. If you decide that such a chance involves sending your child to boarding school — well, you know what to do.