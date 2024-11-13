“The Deal” has achieved significant recognition at the fourth annual Egyptian Film Festival

The fourth annual Egyptian Film Festival, held in Brooklyn, NY from November 8th to 10th, proved to be a vibrant celebration of cinema, attracting a diverse crowd of filmmakers, celebrities, and film enthusiasts. Over the course of three thrilling days, attendees were treated to a rich array of cinematic presentations, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities. The festival culminated in an electrifying awards ceremony on Sunday night, where McGregory Frederique stunned the audience by winning Best International Short Film for his exceptional work, ‘The Deal.’ Adding to the excitement, Kevin also garnered the award for Best Supporting Actor, a testament to the film’s remarkable cast and production quality.

‘The Deal,’ filmed in April 2024 and released in September 2024, premiered at the CinLounge, where it captivated viewers over a successful seven-day run. The film has already made waves in the industry, having been submitted to the Academy Awards in late September, positioning it for a potential nomination in the highly anticipated 97th Academy Awards.



Its compelling narrative and stunning visuals have not only captured the hearts of audiences but have also received acclaim from numerous publications, further solidifying its place as a breakthrough title in the film landscape. McGregory Frederique’s mastery in storytelling showcases his talent as a filmmaker, and with such a strong showing at the festival, ‘The Deal’ is set to compete against the best of the best at the prestigious Academy Awards.