Introduction

In the fast-paced world of digital business, trust and integrity are essential. Yet, some individuals exploit these values, leaving a trail of victims in their wake. This is the story of Murtaza Rangwala, the founder of Filmymantra Digital, who has been exposed for scamming service providers by refusing to pay for work rendered—a staggering total of $19,365.60. His actions have caused significant financial harm and raised serious concerns about his ethics and business practices.

The Scheme

Service providers trusted Murtaza Rangwala with their time, expertise, and effort, expecting fair compensation in return. Instead, they were met with empty promises and outright refusal to honor agreements.

One victim recounts providing services to Filmymantra Digital, only to find that payments—totaling $19,365.60—were never made. Despite repeated follow-ups, Rangwala offered nothing but excuses or complete silence. This isn’t an isolated case, as others have shared similar experiences, painting a disturbing picture of a calculated scam designed to exploit hardworking professionals.

Murtaza Rangwala’s Public Persona

Despite these actions, Rangwala continues to present himself as a legitimate digital entrepreneur on platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn. However, his carefully curated image does not reflect the unethical practices that have left service providers unpaid.

The Fallout for Filmymantra Digital

These revelations have cast a shadow over Filmymantra Digital, a company that once appeared to be a trusted name in the industry. The company maintains an active presence on Instagram and its official website, but these platforms fail to address the financial grievances brought against it.

Such actions harm not only individual service providers but also the broader digital business community by eroding trust.

A Troubling Pattern

What’s even more concerning is how Rangwala has deflected responsibility. Rather than resolving the matter, he continues to avoid accountability, leaving victims in the lurch. This behavior suggests a deliberate strategy to exploit hardworking professionals for personal gain.

A Call for Accountability

To Murtaza Rangwala: It’s time to take responsibility for your actions. Service providers deserve to be paid for their work, and avoiding these obligations only further damages your reputation and the standing of Filmymantra Digital. By addressing these issues transparently and making amends, you can begin the process of rebuilding trust.

Protecting Yourself from Scammers

To ensure you don’t fall victim to similar scams, consider these precautions:

Verify Credibility: Research the reputation and payment history of potential clients. Use Secure Payment Platforms: Platforms like Swapd or escrow services protect both parties by holding payments until work is completed. Get Agreements in Writing: Ensure all terms, including payment deadlines, are documented. Act Quickly: If payments are delayed, address the issue immediately to prevent further loss.

Social Media Links

For transparency and community safety, here are the known social media profiles associated with Murtaza Rangwala and Filmymantra Digital. Please use caution if you encounter these profiles:

Murtaza Rangwala’s Profiles: Instagram LinkedIn

Filmymantra Digital’s Profiles: Instagram Website



Conclusion

Exposing Murtaza Rangwala’s actions is a necessary step toward justice and accountability. With a total of $19,365.60 unpaid, service providers deserve better, and the industry as a whole must take a stand against such unethical behavior. Let this serve as a warning to others: trust must be earned, and those who betray it will face the consequences.