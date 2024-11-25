The Crypto Super Cycle 2024: Tron’s Next Move And Solana’s Latest Updates, While New Altcoin Surpasses $1 Million

The crypto bull market is taking everyone by surprise, with tokens breaking records. Tron and Solana are among the projects that have seen the strongest growth this cycle, breaking major milestones. At the same time, traders are also investing in viral altcoins, one of which just surpassed $1 in presale investments.

Tron Ecosystem Sees Strong Performance

High-performance network Tron (TRX) has reached some notable milestones lately, which have boosted its price. Recently, TRON reached a multi-year high of $0.22, riding the crypto market wave on its growing ecosystem activity.

Currently trading at $0.2052, Tron registered 24.78% growth in the last 30 days. This growth was accompanied by a steady rise in fees and stablecoin activity. For one, Tron’s daily revenue reached $2.16 million on November 22.

At the same time, Total Value Locked (TVL) saw steady growth throughout the last few years, reaching $7.845 billion in November. Tron also continues to dominate stablecoin activity, especially USDT. Notably, the network’s weekly USDT volume reached $150 billion in November.

Still, Tron gets the most attention thanks to its eccentric founder. Recently, Justin Sun captured headlines after buying a controversial artwork, Maurizio Cattelan’s banana duct-taped to a wall for $6.2 million.

Thanks to this growing ecosystem, Tron commands investor confidence and shows strong technicals. Moving averages indicate a strong buy for Tron, and analysts believe it is on track to surpass its all-time high of $0.3004, last reached in 2017.

Solana Overtakes Tron In TVL

The Ethereum-killer Solana (SOL) was one of the biggest winners in this bull cycle. It has seen a major price increase on regulatory news in the US and even beat Tron in a key metric.

Solana has recently overtaken Tron by total value locked, with $9.11 billion compared to Tron’s $7.845 billion. This and the regulatory news in the US brought SOL to its ATH of $263.44 on November 23. Even after stabilizing at $248.47, Solana is still up 47.70% in the last 30 days.

The main driver for Solana’s growth was the political change in the US following the 2024 elections. The new administration under Donald Trump is expected to be much more favorable to crypto. This makes a Solana ETF, a key way for institutions to invest in SOL, much more likely in 2025.

On this news, whales started accumulating Solana, many posting millions in profits. They expect institutional capital could further boost the growth of Solana’s ecosystem, which gives a more accessible way for users to engage in DeFi. Memecoins are a good example, where ease of access is attracting significant volumes.

Ethereum-Based Cutoshi Bags $1 Million in Presale

While Solana and Tron are posting gains, Ethereum remains the dominant DeFi platform. Thanks to its huge ecosystem, traders continue to look for emerging projects on the platform. One of these that recently went viral was a memeFi token Cutoshi (CUTO).

Cutoshi is a token that combines memecoins with DeFi utility. This strategy is paying off, with the token trending on X (Twitter). By appealing to both memecoin and DeFi traders, Cutoshi managed to secure over $1 million in investments since its launch last month.

Taking inspiration from Bitcoin creator Satoshi, Cutoshi puts decentralization and privacy first. The goal of the project is to create a DeFi ecosystem that is completely run by its community. It will feature a multichain DEX that makes DeFi accessible. At the same time, it will offer a learning platform for traders that are new to DeFi.

Leveraging Ethereum’s huge ecosystem, Cutoshi hopes to bring more people into DeFi than ever. The current bull run could be a golden opportunity to do so.

