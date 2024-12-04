The Creative Force of Vibha Mehta: NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO’s Rise in Interior Design

[Navi Mumbai , 2/12/2024 – NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO, a beacon of creativity and sophistication in the world of interior design, proudly announces its growing influence under the inspiring leadership of its director, Vibha Mehta. A trailblazing women entrepreneur, Vibha has seamlessly merged artistry with functionality, setting new benchmarks in the interior design industry.

At NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO, each project reflects a commitment to excellence, with a personalized approach that caters to the unique tastes and aspirations of every client. From modern minimalism to timeless classics, the studio’s portfolio is a testament to its versatile expertise in creating spaces that resonate with style and comfort.

Vibha Mehta’s journey as an entrepreneur exemplifies resilience and passion. Her visionary leadership has not only transformed interiors but has also inspired countless women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

“At NOVA, we believe in the power of design to shape lives. Every space we curate tells a story, and every client we work with becomes a part of our journey,” says Vibha Mehta.

With a dedicated team of designers, architects, and artisans, NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO, offers end-to-end interior solutions, encompassing residential, commercial, and bespoke projects. The studio prides itself on staying ahead of design trends while incorporating sustainable practices, ensuring that beauty and responsibility go hand in hand.

For more information about NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO and its transformative projects, visit https://www.novainteriorstudio.com or contact Care@novainteriorstudio.com | +91 74283 88404.

About NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO

NOVA INTERIOR STUDIO is a premier interior design firm specializing in innovative and tailored design solutions. Led by Vibha Mehta, the studio has earned a reputation for excellence and creativity, bringing dreams to life through thoughtful design.