The Complete Guide to Protecting Your Outdoor Boiler from Corrosion using Liquid Armor

Outdoor boilers have become very essential in heating homes and buildings, but like any other mechanical system, they have some wear and tear. Specifically, this is the most uphill task these systems have to deal with, and that is corrosion. Thus, it can damage the boiler significantly on both the efficiency and the health of those using it. This article addresses the effects of corrosion and how Liquid Armor water treatment can help you protect your outdoor boiler system, and a full guide on how to apply it.

Effects of Corrosion for Outdoor Boilers

Corrosion is the natural reaction of metals with moisture and other environmental factors that cause the material to break down gradually. Outdoor boilers can corrode from such sources, including:

Water Quality: The existence of dissolved oxygen, chlorides, and sulfates in water tends to enhance corrosion.

Temperature Fluctuations: Unstable temperatures tend to cause stress to the metal surfaces and crack them, further resulting in corrosion.

Acidic Conditions: Acidic content materials in the water will highly augment the rate of corrosion by weakening the boiler’s integrity.

Health Effects of Corroded Boilers

Corrosion carries more than simple mechanical implications; sometimes, it may have critical health implications. There are several ways corrosion may be considered to have a health impact:

Dirty Water Supply: Corroded parts of boiler systems leach into the water metals that in some instances trigger critical health issues when it is used for heating or domestic reasons. In this sense, metals such as lead and copper have been proved to cause massive health problems resulting from gastrointestinal complications and neurological disorders.

Risk of Tetanus: Another lesser-known health risk induced by corrosion is the infection of tetanus. Tetanus is actually caused by a bacterium referred to as Clostridium tetani. Tetanus bacteria thrive in environments with low oxygen concentration; rusted or corroded metal is not any exception. Were it to generate openings or holes in the boiler system, it could actually provide perfect conditions for the bacteria. Anyone who has contact with contaminated surfaces or materials stands at the risk, especially those not vaccinated.

Inefficient Heating: The boiler itself has corrosion and is therefore not as efficient as a new boiler. This can lead to less efficient heating, causing fluctuation in temperatures, which can be uncomfortable for people living in houses with such systems at very cold periods. Sometimes, this inconsistency can negatively affect human health over longer periods, since people begin to incur numerous conditions that make them hopeless at particular ages.

Increased Emissions: Corrosion generally results in inefficient combustion processes and causes a large amount of harmful substances. Such emissions impact both the quality of air and public health-boosting respiratory issues and asthma and allergy diseases.

Potential for Explosive Failures: The boiler may be seriously corroded, weakening its structure. In the event of a catastrophic boiler failure, there is potential for a violent explosion to pose dangers to all persons working with the system and third parties and property.

Liquid Armor Water Treatment-Boiler Protection

In the fight against corrosive effects, it is best to pump money into effective water treatment solutions. There’s Liquid Armor Water Treatment created specifically for outdoor boiler systems and outdoor wood boiler water treatment with their particular difficulties in mind. Here’s how it does it:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Liquid Armor contains an advanced corrosion inhibitor that creeps into the metal surface and creates a protective shield preventing corroding elements from coming into direct contact. This protective barrier reduces the rate of corrosion to a minimum to ensure that your boiler components last for much longer.

Scale Prevention

Scale buildup commonly accompanies corrosion and further reduces the performance of your outdoor boiler. Liquid Armor prevents scale formation by keeping minerals in suspension so they can be carried out of the system before they cause damage.

Improved Water Quality

Liquid Armor is a product designed to enhance the quality of water intended for use in your outdoor boiler system. Since it eliminates the harmful substances and maintains the optimal levels of pH, better quality of water, thereby protects the boiler, with safer heating to your home.

Liquid Armor Guide to Water Treatment Application

Using Liquid Armour Water Treatment in wood boiler water treatment is fairly straightforward, but you have to follow the correct procedure so that you get the best results. Here is a step-by-step process on how to do it effectively:

Step 1: Pre-Treatment Preparation

Boiler Turn-Off: Initially, make sure the boiler is completely off and then cooled down before you start anything.

System Draining: Evacuate all other water from the boiler to prevent contamination.

Step 2: Measuring the Treatment

Check the Boiler Size: Obtain information from the manufacturer’s instruction on how much Liquid Armor your boiler needs.

Measure the Liquid Armor: Ensure the solution is correct for the boiler size. A solution typically needs to be mixed with water.

Step 3: Applying the Treatment

Adding the Solution: Gradually pour the measured Liquid Armor into the boiler system through the access provided by the manufacturer.

Fill with Water: After that, fill the system with fresh water to distribute the treatment evenly.

Step 4: Circulate the Treatment

Start the Boiler: Turn on the boiler and run it for a little bit of time so that the Liquid Armor gets well mixed with the water.

Check all the monitoring devices: Look for any abnormalities in the pressure and temperature to ensure that everything is running smooth.

Step 5: Regular Maintenance

Apply Again as Necessary: Above all, follow the manufacturer’s instructions regarding when you should apply Liquid Armor again. It is through regular maintenance and frequent application that you will prevent corrosion and ensure a long working life for your outdoor boiler.

Conclusion

Underlying corrosion in outdoor boilers is something to be understood so that the equipment works right and health issues are protected. Liquid Armor Water Treatment offers you effective protection of your outdoor wood boiler against all possible corrosion, tetanus, and other illnesses or diseases. This would be a surety in protecting your boiler for a very long time and providing safety and comfort for you and your family members, through this precautionary measure.

