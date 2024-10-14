The co-founders of YouTube, Amazon,Starbucksand Waze took the stage at the INMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku

The INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, took place on October 10 and 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan. This two-day event aimed to contribute to the development of the region’s innovation ecosystem, promote collaboration between startups and investors, and provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences among various stakeholders.

Numerous notable speakers participated in the event.They included Verner Vogels, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Amazon; Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube; Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding; Inara Valiyeva, Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency; Linda Hill, founder of Paradox Strategies and InnovationForce; Vladimir Pravdiviy, former CEO of Avito; and Ilya Strebulayev, a professor at Stanford University.

During his address, Jalal Gasimov emphasized that the greatest risk for companies lies in the absence of innovation and the desire to maintain the existing status quo. He highlighted the importance of effective risk management and the need to adapt to rapid changes in the modern environment, indicating that companies must embrace innovation to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Inara Valiyeva, the Chairperson of the Management Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan, noted that significant efforts were being made for non-governmental organizations to join the Digital Document Circulation (DDC) system. She expressed confidence that the implementation of the digital document circulation system was paving the way for a shift toward paperless management in Azerbaijan, streamlining administrative processes and enhancing efficiency.

Additionally, Ansar Kassim, Head of Analytics and Insights at Verizon, stated that artificial intelligence is poised to play a crucial role in the emergence of new industries and professions. He remarked, “In the future, just as industries based on electricity emerged in the past, we will see more new industries emerging based on artificial intelligence. This shift will lead to the creation of numerous new jobs.”

Elkhan Azizov, Chairman of the Management Board of AzInTelecom, commented on the ongoing development of an artificial intelligence strategy in Azerbaijan. He highlighted that this strategy aims to outline the paths for advancing AI in the country. Azizov pointed out that without a solid regulatory framework, the development of technologies could encounter serious challenges at various stages. He emphasized the necessity of providing adequate infrastructure for the growth of these technologies, noting that the lack of suitable infrastructure could impede the implementation and utilization of new innovations.

The summit also featured an international exhibition showcasing various startups and partner companies. The exhibition attracted considerable interest, with many booths offering interactive games and souvenir giveaways. A highlight was a robotic dog that captivated the attention of visitors, demonstrating the engaging and innovative spirit of the event.

The startup exhibition included participants not only from Azerbaijan but also from Turkey, Georgia, and other countries, showcasing a diverse array of innovative ideas and solutions. This emphasis on regional collaboration and innovation aligned with the summit’s overarching goal of fostering a robust and interconnected innovation ecosystem.

Throughout the summit, discussions covered key topics such as Fintech, Telecommunications, E-commerce, Artificial Intelligence, and Marketing. These subjects, which are of significant importance globally, highlighted the pressing need for innovative solutions in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. The participation of local and international experts facilitated enriching dialogues that contributed to a deeper understanding of emerging trends and challenges within these industries.

In conclusion, the INMerge Innovation Summit served as a pivotal event for advancing innovation in Azerbaijan and the surrounding region. By bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and emerging startups, the summit not only fostered collaboration and knowledge sharing but also set the stage for future innovations that could significantly impact the economic landscape of the region. The discussions and insights shared during the summit will likely influence strategies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan and beyond.