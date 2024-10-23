The best washing machines to keep your festive wear fresh

Festive outfits need special care, and these machines offer just that

The festive season is defined by bright and colourful attire, delicate fabrics, and the use of expensive materials. These clothes need special care when washing as they tend to deteriorate very quickly when subjected to regular wash cycles. Since washing all of those clothes by hand isn’t really an option for most of us, what we need is a washing machine that has an especially gentle wash cycle. Here are the best options:

Croma 7kg 5-star fully-automatic top-load washing machine

Whether your fabrics require gentle care or a vigorous wash, the Croma CRLW070FAF259601 (available for Rs 13,490) has you covered. This top-load washing machine features a dozen wash programs carefully tuned for different types of fabrics. You simply sort your delicate festive clothes by material and choose an appropriate wash. Another technology called Active Bubble Wash really helps here as it helps give all fabrics a deep and intensive wash to remove dirt and stains while reducing wear and tear effectively. It’s also nice that this is among the few washing machines that offer a 2-year warranty plus a 10-year motor warranty. Oh, and it has a BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency.

Whirlpool 7.5kg 5-star fully-automatic top-load washing machine

This top-loader from Whirlpool costs Rs 15,500, comes with a 7.5kg drum, and best of all, supports hot water washes. Using warm or hot water is a very effective method for removing stains without agitating fabrics too much. Plus, the temperature of the water is controlled based on the type of wash program selected to ensure that it’s just right for the fabric. The machine also features technologies such as spiro wash and smart detergent recommendations based on fabrics used.

Samsung 9kg 5-star fully-automatic top-load washing machine

Coming with both a large, 9kg drum and Samsung’s signature EcoBubble cleaning technology, this top loader is the ideal choice for large families looking to wash their delicate festive outfits. EcoBubble tech generates rich bubbles that penetrate fabric and deliver a more thorough wash with less agitation, while the Dual Storm cleaning action effectively cleans fabric with a minimum of agitation. The machine also comes with smart Wi-Fi control, a BEE 5-star rating, and a 20-year motor warranty. The price? Rs 26,200 on Croma.

LG 9kg 5-star fully-automatic front-load washing machine

When it comes to front-load washing machines, you just can’t go wrong with this model from LG. Front-load washing machines tend to be much more expensive than top loaders, but also promise a better and gentler wash. This one from LG is no different, offering a superfast 1,400rpm drum, a built-in heater, a steam function for stubborn stains, and an AI controller with smart app integration to perfectly optimise the wash to the type of fabric you’re using. This washing machine is available for Rs 43,990 on Croma.

Bosch 7kg 5-star fully-automatic front-load washing machine

The series 4 front-load washing machine from Bosch is a great buy at just Rs 31,990. Why? The machine includes technologies specifically designed for tackling tough stains, while anti-tangle and anti-wrinkle technologies keep clothes safe from physical damage during a wash cycle. It’s also a fast machine with a high-speed drum and features good damping to keep noise and vibrations to a minimum. We also like that it comes with a 3-year warranty.

While this list focused on machines that are great for handling delicates, you’ll find a much wider selection on Croma that fits every need, be it vigorous washes, smart washing machines, or budget options. Croma is also running festive season sales that include instant bank discounts, cashbacks, no-cost EMIs, and more. Do remember to check in from time to time to snag the best deals on washing machines and more!