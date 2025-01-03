The Best Digital Wedding Planning Tools, According To Expert Sophie Frost

Planning a wedding is a whirlwind of emotions, decisions, and details. From venue selection to guest lists, the sheer volume of tasks can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, the digital age offers a plethora of tools to streamline the process, making the journey to “I do” more manageable and even enjoyable. Sophie Frost, a seasoned wedding planner with years of experience guiding couples through the planning process, has valuable insights on the most effective digital tools available for 2025.
Frost is a seasoned wedding planner who has worked as a large-scale event planner for roughly a decade. She is the Wedding Events Manager at Babington House, one of the high profile, private locations of the Soho House private members’ club and hotel in Somerset, England.
Frost has the sole responsibility of selling, planning, managing, execution and delivery of all wedding takeovers at the house, and has managed over 50 weddings, ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations with production, all with high budgets and glorious details and outstanding VIP guest lists. Organization is key for planning weddings and so are the tools available.
Photo by Sam Docker
Organization & Communication: Keeping Everything in Order
The cornerstone of any successful wedding planning is meticulous organization and seamless communication. Digital tools excel in this area, offering centralized platforms for managing tasks, budgets, and guest information.
Some of the best tools for budgeting, guest list, and production are often overlooked. “Digital tools have revolutionized wedding planning, making it easier than ever to stay organized and stress-free,” said Frost.
“For budgeting, apps like Honeyfund or Zola offer comprehensive tracking and even let couples allocate funds toward specific elements of their wedding,” she said. “For managing guest lists, platforms like The Knot and WeddingWire provide seamless RSVP tracking, meal preferences, and seating chart tools.”
When it comes to production, tools like Evant are invaluable—they streamline communication with vendors, manage timelines, and ensure everyone is on the same page, notes Frost. “These tools save time, minimize confusion, and allow couples to focus on enjoying the planning process,” she said.
Photo by Ria Mishaal
Overlooked Details: The VIP Guest List
One of the most overlooked mishaps when it comes to digital planning tools includes the often gargantuan VIP guest list, among other issues. “Overlooking the VIP guest list is a common issue; couples sometimes forget to confirm essential details like special accommodations for these guests or ensure they’re included in early drafts of the seating chart,” said Frost.
“Another overlooked mishap is underestimating the importance of syncing digital tools with real-life actions—for example, forgetting to confirm vendor bookings or timeline updates manually after making changes online, she said.
“Finally, while digital tools are fantastic, over-relying on them can lead to challenges, such as last-minute tech glitches or guests who aren’t tech-savvy struggling with online RSVPs,” adds Frost. “It’s always a good idea to have backups and personal follow ups in place.”
As a wedding planner, Frost has been responsible for each event’s unique styling, décor, food and drink, as well as standout entertainment, which aim to shine as a once in a lifetime milestone memory. Her breadth of experience includes initial consultations with couples to manage all aspects of the wedding planning journey, including sourcing vendors, negotiations, styling, budgeting, timeline creation, and on the day coordination.
As an expert in her field, Frost takes pride in her ability to listen closely to her clients’ visions, immersing herself in all of the details and translating their ideas into cohesive plans whilst executing them seamlessly, creating a memorable occasion. She has also taken on side projects, like a star-studded wedding at Hotel Du Cap in Antibes, France, for a high profile client.
The Best Apps For Wedding Planning
Digital tools can help streamline this process. Among Frost’s favorite digital wedding tools, there is Evant, which handles the RSVP process, and The Knot, which streamlines the wedding process from start to finish. “Both Evant and The Knot are excellent tools, each catering to different aspects of wedding planning,” said Frost.
“Evant is a game-changer for professional coordination; it’s especially valuable for larger or more complex weddings,” she said. “I love its streamlined vendor management and real-time communication features, which ensure that every detail stays on track and nothing is overlooked. It’s an essential tool for collaborating with a professional planner or production team.”
The Knot, for example, is perfect for couples who want an all-in-one solution. “It’s user-friendly, visually inspiring, and offers comprehensive tools for everything from building a registry to managing RSVPs,” said Frost. “The platform also includes a marketplace for vendors, making it easy for couples to find trusted professionals in their area.”
Dedicated wedding planning apps like these provide a private space for all involved parties to communicate, share documents, and stay updated on the progress of the wedding. These tools ensure everyone is on the same page and reduce the risk of miscommunication, which can be particularly helpful with geographically dispersed families and friends. Using a dedicated app enables a central hub for all wedding-related conversations, eliminating the need to constantly check multiple platforms.
Frost’s advice is to use a combination of tools. “For example, couples can use The Knot to organize personal details and guest information, while incorporating a more specialized app like Evant to handle the operational side of the big day,” she said. “This approach balances creativity with precision, ensuring every aspect of the wedding is beautifully executed.”
Photos by Sam Docker, Unsplash, Ria Mishaal and Taylor & Porter.