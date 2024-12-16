The Best Crypto PR Agencies to Propel your Brand

Crypto public relations is becoming increasingly important. The crypto market can be volatile and speculative, but good PR will build trust, attract investors, and differentiate your project from the competition.

Crypto PR agencies specialize in promoting blockchain projects, cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and NFT projects, and related businesses. They use strategies like media outreach, influencer partnerships, content creation, social media management, and event planning to increase visibility and credibility.

What Crypto PR Agencies Do

PR refers to the strategic communications between an organization and the public to maintain and cultivate the organization’s image. Crypto PR agencies do this in the crypto sector, by telling compelling stories, getting media coverage in relevant publications, managing online reputation, and engaging with the crypto community. They also handle crisis comms to mitigate damage from bad news.

Good PR builds trust, attracts investors and educates the public about your project’s unique benefits and tech.

Benefits of Crypto PR

Visibility: Strategic comms and media outreach will bolster your brand awareness so you become more recognizable to a wide audience. Credibility: Getting coverage in top industry media outlets will establish your legitimacy and show crypto enthusiasts that you are authentic and trustworthy. Community Engagement: Agencies can help you to build relationships with interested parties and to drive engagement and investor confidence.

Top Crypto PR Agencies

Working with a Crypto PR agency will help to strengthen your brand. Here are some to consider:

MarketAcross

Founded in 2014, MarketAcross is a PR and marketing agency that specializes in the blockchain and crypto space. Over the last decade, they have been a major player in the industry, providing bespoke marketing solutions to increase clients’ media presence and positive public opinion.

They offer a full range of services to build up your reputation and brand recognition. Their advanced industry knowledge will help you navigate the specialized crypto market and stand out from the crowd.

Services:

SEO: Carrying out keyword research and content optimization to boost search rankings.

Messaging Strategy: Developing comms strategy to position the client’s narrative.

PR and Content Marketing: Building relationships with top editors, bloggers and influencers to increase coverage and online presence.

Online Reputation Management: Managing and mitigating bad online feedback.

Thought Leadership: Writing and publishing articles for C-level executives to strengthen their platform as industry voices.

Content Distribution: Distributing content across multiple platforms to create traction.

Clients: Binance, Cardano, Crypto.com, Skrill, Polygon.

Evox

Evox, founded in 2011, is a PR and marketing agency specialized in cryptocurrency and blockchain, the first and only of its kind in Turkey.

Evox uses its experience in software, digital marketing and project development to offer customized marketing solutions for crypto companies. They work for collective success and long-term growth, and plan and execute every part of a crypto PR campaign meticulously.

Services:

Social Media Management: Setting up and designing accounts, and creating content plans for social media feeds.

Visual Content Creation: Producing GIFs and videos.

PR Strategy Optimization: Developing and implementing a PR strategy tailored to your target audience.

User Perspectives: Obtaining reviews, news coverage, media references, and the influence of thought leaders to build trust in technology.

Specialized NFT Promotion

Funday Agency

Funday Agency, founded in 2019, is a full service branding and advertising agency with creative solutions and strategic thinking.

The agency has a team of industry experts and entrepreneurs who bring bespoke approaches to address brands’ needs. Funday Agency combines strategic thinking with creative execution to deliver branding and marketing solutions across multiple channels.

Services:

PR Brand Strategy: Understanding audience motivations and behaviors to build strategy across all comms, research and analytics, and media planning and buying.

Creative Direction: Assisting with branding, integrated campaigns, and content creation across various digital platforms.

Content Production: Optimizing both digital and experiential content.

Notable Clients: STEPN, Algorand X Envision, Weaver & Loom, Tre Stelle, Cerebelly.

X10 Agency

X10 Agency, founded in 2016, is a full service marketing and PR agency that promotes Web3, DeFi, NFT and blockchain projects, offering them customized marketing solutions.

X10 Agency is known for improving their clients’ visibility and engagement massively. They have expertise across the blockchain spectrum, so they can tackle any project’s specific needs.

Services:

PR and Influencer Marketing: Creating outstanding content and offering its placement on top NFT and Web3 media outlets.

Community Management: Building and strengthening communities and managing them continuously.

Collabs and Partnerships: Connecting like-minded NFT and Web3 projects for common activities and community growth.

Promotion and Paid Traffic: Increasing your website’s traffic via different crypto platforms and websites.

Specialized Services: Tailored packages for DeFi, ICO/IEO and utility tokens, and GameFi and Play2Earn, as well as promotions for specific local markets

Notable Clients: OKX, Mercuryo, ProBit, Bifrost, Killabears.

Mooning

Mooning is a full service marketing agency specializing in Web3, NFT and Metaverse projects. They help brands navigate, and ultimately succeed in, the ever changing digital landscape.

Mooning takes a long term approach to help clients achieve their goals, using their knowledge of blockchain and digital markets to your advantage.

Services:

NFT Consulting & Campaigns: Developing and executing attention-grabbing NFT campaigns.

Metaverse Consulting & Marketing: Providing strategic advice and marketing for virtual environments.

Community Management: Adding value to communities so they remain consistently engaged, and keeping them up to date through social media.

Influencer Marketing: Tapping the right influencers to get your brand seen by your target market.

Social Media Management: Effectively engaging with audiences on Discord and Twitter.

DIFY Singapore

DIFY Singapore is a PR and marketing agency specializing in integrated communications for blockchain, fintech, crypto, esports and new tech.

DIFY Singapore delivers impactful communications across industries, helping clients to stand out with expert PR, digital marketing and event management. They aim to shape the media direction across Southeast Asia and grow their clients into household names.

Services:

PR Optimization: Providing strategy development, media monitoring, press release creation, media interviews and more.

Digital Marketing: Creating a comprehensive marketing communications plan across multiple channels and social media platforms.

Events & Activation: Conceptualizing, executing, and hosting events.

Notable Clients: Disney, Binance X Paxos, SUTD O-RAN Solution, ONE Esports, Wowoo Exchange.

Conclusion

Working with a reputable crypto PR agency can boost your brand’s presence and credibility in this competitive space. The agencies listed above, with their in-depth knowledge of the blockchain industry, use strategic communications to build trust and engagement, and empower growing crypto projects to stand out and succeed.

To choose an agency, compare the offering and pricing of each with your particular needs. Whichever you go with, you’re sure to see a shift in your brand recognition and media coverage before too long.