The Best 3 HTVRONT Craft Machines this Black Friday

Looking for an amazing Craft Machine with state-of-the-art features? Here are the 3 best HTVRONT craft machines you should buy this black Friday. These machines are for both new starters and professionals and are capable of turning hectic heat press projects into effortless workflow.

Who Needs Heat Press Machines?

Heat press machines are essential in the craft industry from small online retailers to larger production units that sell customized fabrics, such as T-shirts, pillowcases, hoodies, etc. The heat press industry started with manual machines that required users to open and close the machine but with the advancement of technology, the semi-automatic, and automatic heat press machines entered the printing industry. The machines we see today are smaller, more portable, and efficient in creating larger projects in no time.

However, you don’t have to be a business professional to use a heat press machine. These machines are so versatile yet user-friendly that hobbyists can take advantage of their features. If you print press for fun or you have a YouTube channel to share your customized stuff with the audience.

How heat press machines can help？

Save Time: With presets and intuitive control pads, you can just command the machine and get desirable results in a fraction of a minute.

Better Customization: The heat press machine that includes quality accessories offers better customization. They provide a variety of materials to work with so you can play with design, colors, and even glitters.

Safety: These latest auto and even manual heat press are designed to keep user safety in mind. They have articulated designs that allow better material placement without the fear of burns. Some of these machines are also equipped with auto shutdowns, so in case you leave the project in the middle for some emergency, the machine will shut off after 15 minutes of inactivity.

User-friendly: you dont have to be a mechanical expert to use heat press machines. They have easy-to-use controls and proper instructions so even a layman can operate the system efficiently.

If you are planning on replacing your larger manual press with a smaller one or purchasing an auto heat press to enter the market or for personal use, here are a few best options to consider.

1. HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 – Digit

Product introduction

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 is an incredible machine that utilizes an auto-lifting system and extended pressure adjustment to apply precise pressure for various materials. From delicate fabrics to multi-layer transfer, you can customize settings and ensure perfect results. This machine relieves users from manual labor by offering automated functions.

Automatic Pressing: As the name suggests, HTVRONT auto presses sort out everything without needing you to manually operate the iron. It adds to safety and makes the craft effortless. All you have to do is activate the press, place the materials, and wait for the results.

Intuitive Screen and Controls: Another important feature that enhances productivity is user-friendly controls and screens. Lift the screen and get real-time feedback. You can set temperature, pressure, timer, and substrate settings from the physical controls and even change the pressure and temperature units for convenience.

Larger Heat Press: The heat press on HTV Auto is 15*15, so now you can print on larger fabrics instantly without fearing wrinkling. Pull the drawer board, place the fabric and substrate, and glide the drawer back through smooth gliding tracks. It extends the creativity to hoodies, pillows, and even wood signs so you can perfect the home decor.

Fast Operations: This machine offers 1.77 IN heating height and can reach 410℉ in just 5 minutes. You can complete the one-day rush consignments overnight. Moreover, the dual tube allows a more even and quick heat transfer, so you can get the work done in no time.

Pressure Customization: With this heat presser, you can adjust the pressure settings according to the material, such as puff HTV, DTF, sublimation paper, or heat transfer paper.

Price

You can purchase the HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2-Digit for just $349.99. However, if you use the coupon on 29th November and 2nd December, you will get the rock bottom price for $299.99, so hurry up and save the date.

2. HTVRONT Manual Heat Press

Product introduction

The HTVRONT Manual Heat is a better-valued manual heat press machine. There is a flexible pressure regulator and independent control pad for easy temperature and time settings. This heat press machine enables professionals to finish their projects with less effort and a more uniform and faster heat transfer than traditional ones. The bundle also includes quality accessories, making it a value-for-money product.

Sleek design: Even though it is a manual heat press, it has a sleek and portable design that can fit anywhere in your studio. Its manual functions are also more articulated. You can rotate the heat press to 180 degrees right and left and place the material without fearing burn.

Precise Controls: There is a dedicated knob to adjust pressure and a control panel to set temperature and time. You can set the temperature up to 210°c and control time up to 999s. There is a bell reminder that lets you know when pressing time is up.

Event Heat, Faster Operations: The HTV Manual press is 15*15 and offers even heating from one edge to the other due to 1500W dual tubes and NTC thermistor technology. It also reaches high temperatures faster than others but the heating stops once the set temperature is achieved.

Heat Resistant Mat: The HTVRONT Manual Press mat is covered with heat-resistant material so you can continue working with peace of mind. The double side mat saves time and enhances productivity. You can use any side without worrying and get similar results.

Easy-to-Clean Teflon Sheets: Enhance your productivity with easy-to-clean Teflon sheets. You can wipe off leftover paints, glues, and glitter and use the sheets over and over again.

Price

The listed price of the manual heat press bundle is $272.95 but there is a big discount from 21st November to 2nd December and you can save $68 and get it in just $204.71. However, if you miss the days, you can still purchase for just $218.36 from 3rd-8th December.

3. HTVRONT Auto Heat Press

Product introduction

HTVRONT Auto Heat Press not only includes automatic functionality but also offers everything else required to complete the T-shirt customization. Once you place the materials, gently press R to start the heat press. Moreover, the NTC thermistor technology and dual tube deliver even heat finish the projects faster than their counterparts. The heat press bundle also includes accessories to jump-start the production. You will get 10 heat transfer vinyl sheets, 25 sublimation papers, 3 baking sheets, 1 high-temperature tape roll, a double-sided heat press mat, a Teflon sheet, and a weeding tool.

Portable & Lightweight: From the outside appearance, people will find this machine is not that heavy to carry around in their workshops and homes. There are two convenient handles for holding effortlessly.

Safety Use: Another highlight is the pullout drawer board. This is for placing your designs and desired objects ready to iron while protecting you from hovering heat and scalds. Many crafters who had tried traditional heat presses before complained about the accidental injuries caused by the big heat plate.

Various Setting Modes: Several buttons on the surface are for enhancing the productivity of every user. There are four fast modes designed for the four most common materials, two user-defined modes for memorizing your preferred settings, and one auto mode for massive production.

One-Button Start: To the extent of users’ working experience, there’s no doubt that the one-button start function is the best. This innovative design allows you to start your ironing process with just one click. No manual pressing, and absolutely hassle-free during the operation.

Fast & Even Heating: Besides those mentioned above, HTVRONT Auto Heat Press has also been upgraded in its heating process and speed. With a dual-zone heating plate, this heat press machine can demonstrate a more uniform heat while ironing, which delivers a better heat transfer for every craft.

How Much for the Auto Heat Press Bundle?

The Auto Heat Press bundle brings a proper starter pack for just $319.96, but you can get promotional offers from 21st Nov-2nd Dec for just $239.97, and from 3rd-8th Dec for just $255.97.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned heat press machines have outstanding functions. You can choose the bundle offers to give your small business a perfect headstart or the auto heat presser to make professional processing more convenient.