The benefits of flight cases

Want to add more protection to your expensive or delicate items whilst travelling or on the go? You may already be considering investing in a flight case. But what are the benefits of these case types, and do you really need one?

Continue reading to explore all you need to know about flight cases!

What’s a flight case?

As the name suggests, a flight case is a protective carry container used specifically for air travel to transport fragile or sensitive equipment.

They’re hardier than standard luggage cases and are utilised to carry delicate items such as musical instruments and DJ equipment, medical devices, tech such as tablets, plus much more.

Flight cases may be constructed from modern polymers that effortlessly rebound during impact, or super-strong HDPE that can withstand scuffs, scratches and heavy damages alike.

The pros of a flight case

Explore the extensive list of flight case advantages below:

They offer heavy-duty shielding from impacts

Due to their design and the hard-wearing materials used to build them, flight cases provide fragile items with extra levels of protection from impacts during transportation.

Strong and resilient hard-shell cases are essential during baggage handling when luggage can be handled roughly, and in the hold where cases may shift.

Flight cases often have additional unique features

Flight cases from specialist brands such as Peli have several advantageous features such as O-ring seals and pressure valves that help to shield your belongings from other destructive factors:

O-ring seals are gaskets that prevent water and moisture infiltration that could occur en route to the airport.

Pressure valves help to regulate air pressure within your flight case, preventing your goods from damage caused by fluxing air pressure.

Other beneficial additions may include snap-shut latches for added security and extendable handles for efficient handling.

They’re durable and long-lasting

Most flight cases are moulded from durable plastic, alleviating weak points such as riveted sections, corners, and seams.

This offers you peace of mind that your case won’t let you down, and that your items will stay safe even when handled roughly – such as during baggage handling.

They’re customisable

Another significant selling point of plastic flight cases is that they often come in an incredible selection of colours, meaning you can select a shade that best matches your brand or needs.

Not only this but thanks to the smooth surface of the plastic shells, flight cases can be branded with company logos and contact details – this makes them easily identifiable on luggage carousels, and advertises your business on the go!

Are there any downsides to plastic flight cases?

There are a few considerations to think about before purchasing your flight case:

They can be expensive

Due to their specialised manufacturing and advanced features, flight cases may cost more than average travel cases or containers.

However, can you really afford to put a price on premium protection for your goods? Not storing your items as safely as possible could result in costly damages and repairs down the line.

They aren’t flexible in terms of use

As they’re often tailored to one specific application, and may feature custom interiors to hold specific items, it’s difficult to use these cases to transport a wide range of belongings.

But, you could always get around this problem by investing in another custom foam interior if you need the case for a different use.

Foam inserts are highly affordable and offer exceptional resilience against scratches, scuffs and vibration damage.

Is a flight case the ideal option for me?

Ultimately, if you want to provide the best protection and security to your precious belongings, you should consider investing in a rugged flight case. Their benefits strongly outweigh their downsides, and you can travel at ease knowing your goods are safe and sound.