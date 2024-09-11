The $3 Trillion Market Disruption is here: Axon’s Groundbreaking Decentralized Fiat-Crypto Exchange is Set to Revolutionize Fintech

Axon, the pioneer behind the world’s first decentralised fiat<>crypto exchange (DEX), has officially launched its pioneering mobile platform, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Following a successful $2 million funding round, Axon is leading the charge in financial innovation with a full spectrum of seamless non-custodial fiat<>crypto services. You can now Buy, Sell, Borrow, Earn, and Swap crypto instantly with unparalleled transparency, trust and ultra-low fees. The highly anticipated non-custodial fiat<>crypto exchange, introduced by Axon, is now live, finally bridging the gap between traditional finance and crypto.

Axon has achieved an unprecedented milestone in the decentralised finance (DeFi) landscape. For the first time in history, any fiat or crypto liquidity provider will receive a pro-rata cut from the fiat<>crypto trades done through the Axon protocol. Axon’s platform empowers both private and institutional liquidity providers to participate directly in its decentralized fiat<>crypto exchange. The company has introduced a groundbreaking blockchain primitive that addresses one of the final missing pieces in the DeFi ecosystem. While Uniswap revolutionised decentralised swaps and AAVE dominated crypto-backed lending, Axon delivers the final essential building block: a non-custodial fiat<>crypto DEX poised to transform how Web3 businesses and users interact with traditional finance.

“Axon is redefining the standards of trust, inclusivity and efficiency. Axon is empowering the entire crypto community to actively and securely participate in disrupting the $3 trillion fiat<>crypto market. This market was once monopolised by a select few centralised financial (CeFi) players. The era of centralised dominance is over, and Axon is the spearhead of this transformative tide,” asserted George Stoyanov, CEO and co-founder of Axon.

Axon’s patent pending architecture, connected to over 14,000 banks across the USA and Europe and compatible with more than 330 wallets, is redefining the market. The time for transparent, quick, and low-risk fiat<>crypto trading has arrived, and Axon is leading the charge by finally providing a solution for retail, B2B and institutional investors.

About Axon

Founded in 2022, Axon brings the world’s first fiat<>crypto decentralised exchange. The company is a distinguished winner of the Avalanche Codebase program, recognised for providing critical infrastructure for non-custodial transactions. The protocol has already been integrated with leading DeFi platforms such as BENQI, GoGoPool, and AAVE. Axon’s infrastructure has undergone rigorous independent audits by PALADIN blockchain security and Weichain, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.