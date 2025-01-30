The 3 AI Cryptos you NEED to own for 2025’s Supercycle

The 2025 crypto supercycle is almost here, and getting the right AI crypto is the best way to achieve massive returns. With so many AI tokens in the market, everyone is on their toes, trying to identify the best for a bullish and diversified portfolio. Among these cryptos, we have identified three as the best for the 2025 supercycle. Here’s why we picked them!

Top 3 AI cryptos for 2025’s supercycle

AI and blockchain are converging, and these three tokens stand out as leaders for the upcoming bull run:

iDEGEN : A viral AI cryptocurrency with explosive growth. ai16z: AI token planning a Layer-1 blockchain for AI applications. ARC: AI crypto teaming up with OpenGPU for enhanced scalability.

iDEGEN: The best AI crypto backed by $16.1 million and unstoppable growth

The AI landscape is saturated with projects struggling to connect with real-world users. The problem? Static, unresponsive systems that fail to adapt. iDEGEN solves this by being a living, evolving AI. Fueled by $18.8m raised during its presale and boasting over 18,700 holders, iDEGEN thrives on community input, learning, and adapting from every interaction on platforms like X and Telegram.

When a censorship ban tried to silence it, the result was a viral explosion worldwide, skyrocketing its relevance. This momentum was further amplified by a V2 upgrade announcement, which generated over $1 million in 24 hours. iDEGEN’s hourly tweets and ability to interact with key opinion leaders have set it apart, ensuring it remains at the center of AI crypto conversations.

iDEGEN (IDGN) is available exclusively via the official presale until exchange listings in February. Head to the iDEGEN website to learn more.

ai16z: Bold moves amid bearish trends in the AI cryptocurrency market

The past week has been challenging for ai16z, with bearish trends driving a 7% drop in daily value and a 39% decline over the week. Its trading volume also fell by 20%, with $296 million worth of the AI cryptocurrency changing hands in just 24 hours.

However, ai16z recently delivered a stellar rally, rewarding holders with nearly 300% gains in just two weeks. This surge was fueled by its bold announcement to launch an open-source Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for AI applications—a groundbreaking move in its tokenomics overhaul.

Despite recent declines, many believe this AI cryptocurrency could reclaim the $2 mark, positioning itself as a pivotal asset in the anticipated 2025 crypto supercycle.

ARC: Resilient AI token positioned for a 2025 comeback

ARC has emerged as a standout AI token, boasting over 340% gains on its all-time chart. However, recent months have brought challenges. On the daily chart, ARC has slipped 4.80%, while the weekly and monthly charts reveal deeper losses of 28% and 30%, respectively. The year-to-date decline paints a steeper picture, with a 57% drop.

Despite these setbacks, many investors are loading up on the dip, anticipating a turnaround fueled by ARC’s strategic growth. The recent ARC x OpenGPU Network partnership is a key development. It combines ARC’s AI technology with OpenGPU’s decentralized GPU power to improve scalability and efficiency in AI applications. This collaboration positions ARC as a potential top AI token to watch closely in 2025.

iDEGEN could be the best AI crypto for 2025

With an exploding presale and a brand that’s trending worldwide, iDEGEN could be the best AI token to own right now. As tokens are still priced under $1, early backers have seen massive returns, and experts project even more significant gains in the coming weeks. Don’t miss out; join the iDEGEN presale now!