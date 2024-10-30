Thai Airways has elevated experience with Juniper Networks’ AI-Powered networking solutions.

Thai Airways elevates experience with Juniper Networks’ AI-Powered Networking Solutions.

Thai Airways began a digital transformation and selected Juniper to overhaul and upgrade its network solutions, becoming the first organization in Thailand to deploy Wi-Fi 6E through the use of Juniper AP45 access points.

In addition, the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant allows the airline’s IT team to detect and resolve networking issues through a seamless conversational interface.

Thai Airways AI-Native Networking Platform

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, on Wednesday announced that Thai Airways has modernized the network infrastructure of its headquarters in Thailand by deploying Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform to deliver the right data, the right real-time response, and the right infrastructure for reliable, measurable, and secure wired and wireless services. With the upgrades, Thai Airways can now achieve better simplicity, productivity, and consistent performance at scale to deliver exceptional end-to-end operator and end-user experiences.

With a vision to improve the customer experience when researching, booking, and managing flights online, the airline began a digital transformation and selected Juniper to overhaul and upgrade its network solutions – becoming the first organization in Thailand to deploy Wi-Fi 6E through the use of Juniper AP45 access points alongside Juniper EX Series Ethernet switches for its core, distribution, and access networks, Juniper said.

Tana Kantipan, Team Lead, Network and Cybersecurity, Thai Airways, said, “Slow, unreliable Wi-Fi was previously hampering productivity and efficiency at our Bangkok head offices, but the upgrades have turned networking complaints into compliments. With the Juniper solution, we are now also able to unify management of our wired and wireless networks through an industry-leading, cloud-native solution purpose-built to leverage AIOps. Enabled by Juniper, we are excited to continually uplift the user experiences of our operators and customers alike, as Thai Airways continues to grow and soar into the skies internationally going forward.”

Perry Sui, Area Vice President, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks, commented, “We are honored to support Thai Airways as it embarks on its digital transformation journey toward growth. With Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, we are confident that Thai Airways will continue delivering the best possible and future-proof networking user experiences across all its internal and external stakeholders. Alongside Thai Airways, we look forward to continuously providing the networking connectivity enabling international travel connectivity, in support of their strong growth trajectory across the ever-evolving aviation landscape.”

AI-Native Networking Platform

In addition, the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant allows the airline’s IT team to detect and resolve networking issues through a seamless conversational interface, determining the root cause of issues, providing proactive insights, and suggesting prescriptive actions, the company said.

The new network from Juniper allows Thai Airways’ IT team to continue delivering exceptional end-to-end operator and user experiences across all its stakeholders.

