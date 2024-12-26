Tested Techniques to Improve Your Sleep for a Healthier Life

A healthier life starts with healthy sleep. But what happens when it even becomes hard for you to sleep? There can be many reasons behind not being able to sleep properly, like work stress, anxiety, life problems, etc that are making it hard for you to fall asleep let alone have a deep and healthy sleep. For all your sleep-related problems, we have a set of solutions that might help you fall asleep better and deeper. These solutions are tried and tested and have delivered consistent results all the time. The only thing that you need to do is to see which solution to pick according to your problems and then practice them daily. Along with these solutions we have also curated a list of the best sleeping mattresses that are clinically tested and certified by a team of experts that’ll help you get better sleep.

Some of the common sleep problems

Before we dive into the techniques to solve sleep-related problems it is important to see the type of problems people experience and what might be the underlying causes behind them. When we know the root cause of the problem it becomes easy to pick solutions and apply them to get effective results.

Insomnia: the most common type of problem people face is insomnia where people are just not able to fall asleep. The reasons can be an uncomfortable sleeping environment like a too-hot or cold room, an old or simply inadequate mattress, or even serious psychological problems like stress, anxiety, or depression. However, there can be temporary reasons as well like consumption of alcohol, caffeine nicotine, or even jet lag. But if insomnia continues for more than two weeks then it becomes a serious problem that needs to be dealt with professionally.

Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder: this type of problem has been recognized quite recently, and in 2015 theAmerican Academy of Sleep Medicine released its updated guidelines on it. It is seen in a lot of people. In this problem, people experience chronic and steady patterns of daily delays in sleep time and wake-up time. This means that each passing time to fall asleep shifts forward making you fall asleep later with each passing day which changes your wake-up time as well. The cause behind this problem is the habit of falling asleep very late at night for many years which completely changes your circadian rhythm.

Excessive daytime sleepiness: A lot of people complain that they are tired of feeling sleepy the entire day. The problem doesn’t end there because this sleepiness is also characterized by a lack of energy and focus to do anything at all during the day. The reasons behind this problem are also psychological as well as environmental. Such a person may be going through clinical depression or misalignments of the body’s circadian rhythm with changes in the environment. Other issues like drug abuse, vitamin deficiency, or long contractions of COVID-19 also result in such a problem .

Sleep deprivation: this type of problem is mostly caused by insomnia. This is characterized by not being able to have an adequate amount of sleep that is required to function normally and full alertness. This is the most common type of problem as it is said that about one-third of the population suffers from this type of problem. This problem can have long-term effects on the cognitive abilities of a person and may even cause cardiovascular problems.

There are a slew of other sleep-related disorders that haven’t been mentioned here because they are clinical problems that require expert attention and medical treatment. The problems we are tackling today are lifestyle-related and can be dealt with by changes in lifestyle.

Tested Techniques to Improve Your Sleep

It is a well-known fact that things don’t change over a day’s work, but a single day’s effort creates a butterfly effect for the coming days of your life. Here are some of the changes that you can start making from today itself to be able to sleep better.

The first tried and tested technique to improve your sleep is to include an exercise routine or simply a twenty to half an hour walk. This small change will make you feel energized for the rest of the day. Moreover exercising makes your body crave deep sleep by the evening making you fall asleep faster and better.

Meditation is not only just an answer to all your life’s problems but also your sleeplessness. Meditation calms the mind and makes you fall asleep faster. You can either start with guided meditation or simply do meditation through breath observation.

Light evening meals or no evening meals at all works wonders when it comes to falling asleep faster. The lighter the stomach, the easier it is to fall asleep. Now that you know what to inculcate in your daily routine to fall asleep faster, let’s see what things to be avoided. The screen is the first thing that you should avoid at all costs if you want to fall asleep faster. The blue light that comes from the screen upsets the production of melatonin hormone making it even harder for you to fall asleep.

Last but not least, caffeine consumption. Did you know that your body starts producing melatonin, the sleep hormone hours before you start to fall asleep? And if you consume caffeine in the evening it’ll further disturb the production of melatonin in the body. So if you want to have a healthy sleep routine, avoid coffee and tea and instead drink a glass of warm milk or chamomile tea to sleep better.

Another pro tip to enhance your sleep is to get yourself a comfortable mattress that takes care of your body and sleep requirements.

