Telegram Chat Shows Dogecoin Whales Buying DTX Exchange (DTX) After Selling TON, Here’s Why!

Dogecoin whales have begun buying DTX Exchange (DTX) tokens after selling their TON holdings. This change has caught the attention of many people in the crypto community. They are curious about why these big investors are moving their money into DTX.

Is it a smart choice or a sign of something important happening with DTX? In this article, we will look at why Dogecoin whales are making this move and what it could mean for the future.

Dogecoin whale dump sparks concerns amid price rally

A Dogecoin whale caused serious concern in the market by dumping 176 million DOGE, worth $25 million, to a crypto exchange. This happened while Dogecoin was already on a price rally, making investors worry about a possible price drop.

The whale sent the coins to Binance on October 20, as reported by Whale Alert. This big sell-off shows a loss of interest in the meme coin and raised fears about its future price.

Despite this, Dogecoin is still on the rise. Recent events related to Elon Musk have kept the price climbing. He recently made a $75 million donation to support Donald Trump, which helped Dogecoin’s value go up. Even though the coin is gaining, the whale’s huge sale is making many investors nervous about what might happen to Dogecoin’s price next.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price saw a 1.65% increase in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1423. Over the past week, Dogecoin gained 32%, and in the last month, it climbed 39%. Despite these gains, many investors are still worried about future price movements due to the recent large whale sell-off.

Toncoin’s rising popularity: Address dominance and Global adoption on the rise

Toncoin (TON) is making waves in the blockchain world with a huge increase in activity, especially in the number of active addresses. A tweet by Slim Daddy from IntoTheBlock shows that Toncoin (TON) now has 14.38% of active addresses on its blockchain. This means more people are using Toncoin than ever before.

With over 620 million addresses on the TON network, this growth shows that Toncoin is becoming more popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. It is proving to be a strong player in the crypto world with more users joining.

Also, the global financial platform Revolut has added Toncoin to its list of approved altcoins. People in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) can now trade Toncoin. A report from CNF says that Revolut might soon allow trading of Toncoin for users in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Singapore. This will help more people access Toncoin and support its growth in different places.

DTX exchange: A promising DeFi project set to revolutionize online trading

DTX Exchange (DTX) is becoming a big name in the crypto world. It’s an exciting DeFi project that aims to lead the online trading space. DTX is launching a hybrid trading platform that combines the best features of centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). So far, its presale has raised over $5.3 million and could hit $6 million by the end of October. This shows that many traders believe in this project.

With DTX Exchange, people won’t need to open multiple accounts to trade. They can access over 120,000 assets, including FX, stocks, and crypto, with leverage of up to 1000x. There’s also no need to worry about privacy because the platform doesn’t require KYC checks. Everyone’s data stays safe.

Right now, the DTX utility token is gaining a lot of attention. It’s priced at $0.08 during phase four of its presale, which is a 400% jump from its original price. When phase five starts, the price will go up to $0.10. Experts say DTX could rise another 40x when it gets listed on major exchanges like Uniswap, making it a great investment.

