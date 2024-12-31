Tej Gyan Foundation Marks 25 Years with a Transformative Silver Jubilee Celebration

The Tej Gyan Foundation (TGF) commemorated its 25th anniversary with a grand Silver Jubilee Meditation Festival on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The event, held at the foundation’s picturesque MaNaN Ashram near Pune, India, drew participants from across the globe, both in-person and virtually, highlighting TGF’s global impact in promoting inner peace and self-realization.

Enlightened master Sirshree, the founder of TGF, led a powerful 21-minute meditation session, guiding attendees towards mental clarity and spiritual growth. His discourse emphasized the foundation’s core philosophy of “Happy Thoughts” and the importance of connecting with one’s true Self as life’s ultimate purpose.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood graced the event as Chief Guest, while renowned business strategist Bhupendra Singh Rathod (BSR) served as Guest of Honor. Sood inaugurated the celebration by planting a sapling, symbolizing TGF’s continued growth and future aspirations.

In his address, Sood shared personal experiences, also highlighting the transformative power of meditation and positive thinking in creating societal change. BSR echoed these sentiments, crediting Sirshree’s teachings for his personal and professional growth, and emphasizing the vital role of spiritual guidance in finding life’s purpose.

Tejvidhya, TGF’s managing trustee, spoke about the global relevance of Sirshree’s teachings and their impact on countless lives worldwide. She underscored the foundation’s mission of fostering inner peace as a pathway to global harmony.

The event showcased TGF’s journey over the past 25 years, including its expansion to over 450 centers across India and presence in more than 25 countries. Sirshree’s prolific work, comprising over 4,000 discourses and 200 published texts, was highlighted as a testament to the foundation’s commitment to spiritual education.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in various activities designed to promote personal transformation, including guided meditations, interactive sessions, and workshops on applying spiritual principles in daily life. The festival also featured cultural performances that celebrated India’s rich spiritual heritage.

As TGF steps into its next quarter-century, the Silver Jubilee Meditation Festival not only celebrated past achievements but also unveiled ambitious plans for the future. These include leveraging technology for broader outreach through AI-powered meditation apps and virtual spiritual retreats, aiming to make ancient wisdom more accessible in the digital age.

The success of this landmark event reaffirmed TGF’s position as a global leader in spiritual education and its potential to shape the future of personal growth and global consciousness. As the celebration concluded, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to fostering a more harmonious world through inner transformation.