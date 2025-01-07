Teckvia Limited and GLORIOUS SKY LLC Forge Deep Strategic Partnership for VolcMinerD1 Large-Scale Procurement

Recently, Teckvia Limited, a global leader in miner manufacturing, announced a deep strategic partnership with the well-known U.S. company GLORIOUS SKY LLC, having signed an annual procurement agreement worth up to $80 million. This collaboration primarily focuses on Teckvia’s flagship miner, the VolcMinerD1. Known for its dominance in the air-cooled miner profitability rankings, the VolcMinerD1 is expected to continue leading the innovation and market demand in cryptocurrency mining over the coming months.

Since its establishment, Teckvia Limited has been dedicated to providing the most advanced hardware technology and innovative solutions to global cryptocurrency miners. With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency industry, especially the rise of mainstream digital assets like Dogecoin, Teckvia has kept pace with market trends, continuously launching efficient and stable mining equipment. The VolcMinerD1, Teckvia’s flagship model, uses state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and has received unanimous praise from users and various reviewers since its mass production. It delivers higher computing power, lower energy consumption, and more stable operation. Ms. Xiao Guihua, co-founder of Teckvia, said, “We are very pleased to have reached this strategic partnership with GLORIOUS SKY. The VolcMinerD1, with its outstanding performance and stability, will undoubtedly provide unprecedented value to more miners. We look forward to deepening our engagement with the North American market through this partnership.”

GLORIOUS SKY LLC, based in Texas, is a leading technology company focused on providing one-stop miner procurement and technical service solutions. This deep cooperation marks a further strengthening of GLORIOUS SKY’s strategic positioning in the cryptocurrency mining sector, particularly in the Dogecoin and Litecoin mining markets. CEO Gao Ke of GLORIOUS SKY stated, “Our collaboration with Teckvia is a key decision in the company’s strategic development. The VolcMinerD1, the highest-yielding air-cooled miner on the market, will significantly enhance mining efficiency and help GLORIOUS SKY stand out in the competitive market. We believe this move will further solidify our position in the global cryptocurrency mining market.”

This collaboration not only empowers both Teckvia and GLORIOUS SKY but also injects new vitality into the global cryptocurrency mining industry. As global interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, the demand for advanced, efficient miners is also rising. Both companies have stated that they will explore further areas of collaboration to meet the growing needs of miners worldwide. Through innovative solutions, they aim to help global miners maximize their profits.

Contact Information: Teckvia Limited

Marketing and Public Relations Department

Email: Eda@teckvia.com

Telegram/WhatsApp: +8613522891703