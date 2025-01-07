Technology Helps Iberian Escapes Create Tailor-Made Vacations – Here’s How

The tourism industry can use the power of technology to attract customers, address current challenges, and pave the way for a sustainable future. As the number of aware customers grow, the demand for unique and seamless experiences also increases. Steven Vigor, founder of bespoke travel company, Iberian Escapes, says technology plays a crucial role in helping us design and deliver tailor-made vacations efficiently.

A recent study by McKinsey & Company reveals that 70% of travelers now expect personalized experiences powered by digital tools. Moreover, seamless booking systems are a top priority, with 67% of consumers valuing platforms that simplify their journey. This trend perfectly complements the services provided by Iberian Escapes.

The Role of Technology in Personalized Travel

At Iberian Escapes, digital solutions are central to their workflow, but the company still prioritizes direct communication with suppliers to ensure quality.

“We leverage itinerary-building software to present polished proposals, enabling customers to visualize their trips easily. We also use digital tools to research markets, compare experiences, and confirm availability with suppliers,” Vigor explains. Some tools combine accommodations, activities, and transfers into a single document, offering clarity and convenience. “But our human touch ensures flexibility and competitiveness, something automated systems alone can’t provide.”

Yet, there’s room for growth. One challenge the company faces is simplifying the booking and payment processes without losing the personal touch. It’s a gap they’re eager to bridge as the travel industry continues to innovate.

Streamlining the Booking Process

As it is true in any company, implementing new technology isn’t without its challenges. Iberian Escapes once adopted a third-party platform designed to simplify online bookings. However, the platform’s overly complex steps deterred users, leading to a high bounce rate and lost leads.

“Thousands of visitors left without booking, and the inability to capture their email addresses meant we lost valuable leads,” shares Vigor. “Additionally, its reliance on Booking.com and other intermediaries introduced extra markups, which conflicted with our focus on value and competitiveness.”

While this experience highlighted the challenges, it has also clarified their needs. The company wants a platform that allows for one-click simplicity, direct supplier connections, lead capture, and seamless integration with their website. Until they find such a solution, it continues to manually contact suppliers and present detailed proposals through their itinerary tools.

Resolving Issues in Real-Time

Travel doesn’t always go as planned, but technology helps Iberian Escapes respond quickly to unexpected challenges.

Vigor shares an instance where during one trip, a private guided tour was canceled at the last minute. “Because we maintain direct relationships with our suppliers and use clear communication tools, we were able to act quickly. Within an hour, we arranged an alternative tour with another trusted provider and ensured the client had a seamless experience,” he recalls.

“Our itinerary software allowed us to update the client immediately with new details, and the client was so impressed with our responsiveness that they later booked another trip with us.”

This incident proves that technology is revolutionizing the travel industry, but its success lies in the balance between innovation and personalization.

Measuring Success in Bespoke Travel

One intriguing question remains, with all efforts taken when designing a personalized itinerary, how do you measure its success?

For Iberian Escapes, it’s a combination of client feedback, repeat bookings, and referrals. “After each trip, we actively request detailed feedback on the accommodations, activities, and overall flow of the itinerary. We monitor repeat bookings, digital reviews, and word-of-mouth referrals, which are strong indicators of satisfaction.”

Conversion rates is also a key metric. The company monitors how many tailored proposals lead to confirmed bookings. If a proposal doesn’t convert, they use client comments to refine their process and improve future itineraries. This commitment to continuous improvement ensures that every trip meets the high standards clients expect.

Emerging Travel Tech Trends to Watch

The rapid evolution of travel technology presents exciting opportunities for the Portugal-based company. It is exploring platforms like Trip Creator and Travia, which aim to automate tailor-made bookings directly with suppliers. Unlike traditional platforms, these tools promise direct connections without intermediary markups, preserving value for clients.

Vigor says while these solutions aren’t fully tailored to Iberian Escapes’ markets, yet they represent a promising future. “We’re looking for tools that simplify online bookings while allowing us to maintain control over the bespoke process,” he adds.

They’re also keeping an eye on advancements in AI-driven personalization and tools that could further automate communication and itinerary adjustments.