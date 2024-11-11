Technology Could Be the Missing Piece to the Sustainability Puzzle

You might think technology and the environment are an unlikely pair. It can be hard to believe that technology could actually help protect the planet instead of destroying it. Think of all those sci-fi movies you’ve seen in your life. Robots have decided to take over and there is nothing left but a pile of deserted waste. There’s no telling what could happen with technology, but in this case, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is actually helping people cut back on waste, and is promoting a level of sustainability that has never been seen before.

Sustainability is not just a buzzword that no one really knows what it means. Research shows that there are many different definitions of sustainability, but to narrow it down, here is one example. The Environmental Protection Agency describes it as “everything that we need for our survival and well-being depends, either directly or indirectly, on our natural environment.” Sustainability focuses on creating healthier habits for the environment at the household, manufacturing and governmental level. Studies show that 78% of people feel it’s important to practice because it will help protect the environment. Just because sustainability is used often, does not mean that there is no meaning behind it, and the goal currently is to find ways to practice sustainability on multiple levels.

“To ensure a happy planet and a healthy future, it is crucial that businesses start implementing new technologies that improve sustainability. We help increase sustainability and efficiency in the recycling industry by using AI and robotics to automate the sorting of recyclables, ensuring more materials are recycled than ever before,” says JD Ambati, Founder & CEO of EverestLabs.

Technology is the missing piece to the puzzle of sustainability. AI and robotic technology is making sustainability easier than ever, especially for manufacturing companies. One of the biggest issues that is causing problems for the environment is the lack of recycling, and the overproduction of waste. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies can kickstart this movement of sustainability by investing in this technology that makes recycling as efficient as possible. AI is not only ramping up recycling as a whole, but it has become so advanced that it can identify new materials automatically. This makes sure that no recyclable material gets left behind.

“Recycling has a huge impact on our environment so it’s important to make sure that everything that can be recycled is not going to waste, literally. Our goal is to strengthen the circular economy for packaging by leaving no recyclable left behind,” Ambati says.

The return on investment when it comes to this AI technology is greater than companies could imagine. Not only is it a more cost effective way to prioritize sustainability, but it also gives companies the chance to have their employees focus on more complex issues. Instead of spending their shifts working with heavy machinery, workers can help with bigger projects, which will hopefully drive revenue in other places. Technology is a win, win for big companies and the environment as a whole.

Now technology might be the missing piece to the puzzle, but CPG companies can also make other changes to kickstart the chain reaction of sustainability. Investing in biodegradable and more environmentally friendly materials will trickle down to the household level. When consumers spend money on packaging that is healthier for the environment, this will encourage them to recycle at home. Recycling doesn’t just happen on the manufacturing level, but also in peoples’ everyday lives.

In order to promote sustainability and protect the environment, things need to be done on the consumer and producer end. Recycling is an easy way to give back to the environment, and technology is making it easier than ever, especially for CPG companies. There is no reason for a recyclable material to get lost in landfills, when it can be turned into something else. Recycling and technology go hand in hand.